Essex vs Hampshire, 37th Match at Chelmsford, County DIV1, Jun 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Last five matches
Essex
W
L
D
L
D
Hampshire
D
D
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 01:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ESS8 M • 569 Runs • 51.73 Avg • 60.98 SR
ESS10 M • 561 Runs • 37.4 Avg • 49.6 SR
HAM10 M • 650 Runs • 40.63 Avg • 47.89 SR
HAM10 M • 560 Runs • 40 Avg • 61.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ESS10 M • 46 Wkts • 2.74 Econ • 39.36 SR
ESS9 M • 36 Wkts • 2.29 Econ • 65.86 SR
HAM10 M • 55 Wkts • 2.47 Econ • 35.96 SR
HAM10 M • 27 Wkts • 2.51 Econ • 77.77 SR
Squad
ESS
HAM
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|County Ground, Chelmsford
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|22,23,24,25 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
