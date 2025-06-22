Matches (17)
Essex vs Hampshire, 37th Match at Chelmsford, County DIV1, Jun 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

37th Match, Chelmsford, June 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division One
Essex FlagEssex
Hampshire FlagHampshire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
7
HampshireHampshire
722082
8
EssexEssex
712075
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PI Walter
8 M • 569 Runs • 51.73 Avg • 60.98 SR
T Westley
10 M • 561 Runs • 37.4 Avg • 49.6 SR
NRT Gubbins
10 M • 650 Runs • 40.63 Avg • 47.89 SR
LA Dawson
10 M • 560 Runs • 40 Avg • 61.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JA Porter
10 M • 46 Wkts • 2.74 Econ • 39.36 SR
SR Harmer
9 M • 36 Wkts • 2.29 Econ • 65.86 SR
KJ Abbott
10 M • 55 Wkts • 2.47 Econ • 35.96 SR
LA Dawson
10 M • 27 Wkts • 2.51 Econ • 77.77 SR
Squad
ESS
HAM
Player
Role
Tom Westley (c)
Top order Batter
Charlie Allison 
-
Sam Cook 
Bowler
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matt Critchley 
Allrounder
Simon Harmer 
Bowler
Michael Pepper 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jamie Porter 
Bowler
Kasun Rajitha 
Bowler
Shane Snater 
Bowler
Noah Thain 
Allrounder
Paul Walter 
Allrounder
Match details
County Ground, Chelmsford
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days22,23,24,25 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
