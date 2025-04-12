Hunt five-for, Haines hundred lead pursuit of rare Sussex top-flight win

Hunt sharpened their concern with two early wickets. Tom Lammonby was defeated by extra bounce and seam movement as he inside-edged through to the diving John Simpson, Sussex's keeper-captain then clinging on at the second attempt to remove Kasey Aldridge as Hunt jagged one across the right-hander from over the wicket. That left Somerset in sickly mood at 79 for 7, with 21-year-old Rew shouldering much of the burden during a doughty, unbeaten knock.

Rew was the support act last week, his 152 against Worcestershire outshone by Tom Banton's triple-hundred. He looked in dapper form, pulling and driving with assurance as he glided along at close to a run a ball, his one moment of genuine concern coming when a half-formed jab at Jayden Seales flew over the slip cordon for a boundary that brought up the century stand.

It took Hunt just four balls to separate the pair on his return to the attack, though Gregory will not reflect on the shot with any satisfaction as he chipped tamely to mid-on. At 6ft 5in and with the ability to swing the ball from a high action, it is not hard to see why Sussex signed Hunt out of Surrey's academy in 2021, though it has taken him time to hone those raw attributes. Leaner and meaner - and not just because of the rogue moustache that is currently popular in the Sussex dressing-room - he wasted no time in docking the Somerset tail, Simpson taking his tally of catches in the innings to five.