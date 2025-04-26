Ben Raine, Codi Yusuf condemn Worcestershire to two-day defeat

Durham 136 (Drissell 31, Allison 3-26, Taylor 3-36) and 108 for 4 (McKinney 34) beat Worcestershire 162 (Nicholls 42, Ball 5-47) and 81 (Nicholls 25, Raine 4-20, Yusuf 4-26) by six wickets

Durham beat Worcestershire by six wickets inside two days in a bowler-dominated Rothesay County Championship match at Visit Worcestershire New Road.

After 16 wickets fell on the first day, 14 fell in the first two sessions of the second on a pitch which the seamers would like to carry round in their kit bag.

Durham trailed by 26 on first innings after they were bowled out for 136 (Ben Allison three for 26, Tom Taylor three for 36) but George Drissell 's resolute 31 (63 balls) proved priceless as Worcestershire were skittled for 81 in the afternoon session.

Ben Raine blitz left the home side three for three and they never recovered, Raine ending with four for 20 and Codi Yusuf four for 26. Durham faced a victory target of 107, no formality on such a bowler-friendly pitch, but reached 108 for four, thanks principally to Ben McKinney's 34 from 58 balls.

After resuming on the second morning on 55 for four, Durham hit immediate further turbulence with two wickets in the fourth over, from Taylor. Jack Blatherwick edged to wicketkeeper Gareth Roderick and Will Rhodes did the same to end 111 minutes of defiance for 17.

Drissell and Graham Clark dug in to add 47 in 20 overs before Allison took three wickets in 13 balls. Clark played on, Raine edged to second slip and Drissell leading-edged to point. Number 11 Jake Ball smote 13, a very handy cameo in the context of the match, before Yusuf edged Jacob Duffy behind.

Worcestershire's second innings lurched straight into crisis as Raine struck three times in his first two overs. His third ball clipped Roderick's off-stump, his ninth went to second slip via Jake Libby's edge and his 11th pinned Rob Jones lbw. Six innings in this match brought Roderick, Libby and Jones 18 runs.

Henry Nicholls and Adam Hose chiselled out 40 but the most authoritative shot of the day, Hose's cut four off Ball, was immediately followed by his dismissal when he tickled the next ball behind.

Taylor followed, dubiously adjudged lbw to Yusuf. When Kiwi debutant Henry Nicholls, averaging 116 in his last four first class games, fell lbw to Ball having gritted out 25 from 72 minutes, Worcestershire were 50 for six.

Yusuf hit Brett D'Oliveira's middle stump and, after Raine trapped Matthew Waite lbw, the South African finished off the innings with wickets in successive balls as Allison played on and Duffy skied a slog.

Chasing 108 in two days and a session, Durham lost Alex Lees, bowled by Duffy, in the third over but McKinney and Will Rhodes added 35, almost a third of the target, before Rhodes edged an unplayable ball from Taylor.