Matches (5)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
BAN vs ZIM (1)

Worcs vs Durham, 18th Match at Worcester, County DIV1, Apr 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match, Worcester, April 25 - 28, 2025, County Championship Division One
PrevNext
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
Durham FlagDurham
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
WOR Win & Bat
DUR Win & Bat
WOR Win & Bowl
DUR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BL D'Oliveira
8 M • 538 Runs • 38.43 Avg • 50.8 SR
EA Brookes
10 M • 530 Runs • 31.18 Avg • 57.6 SR
AZ Lees
10 M • 858 Runs • 57.2 Avg • 64.46 SR
CN Ackermann
6 M • 599 Runs • 85.57 Avg • 56.99 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TAI Taylor
9 M • 34 Wkts • 3.8 Econ • 44.11 SR
BMJ Allison
5 M • 15 Wkts • 3.12 Econ • 52.13 SR
MJ Potts
5 M • 29 Wkts • 2.87 Econ • 42.48 SR
BA Raine
6 M • 23 Wkts • 2.75 Econ • 64.43 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WOR
DUR
Player
Role
Brett D'Oliveira (c)
Batting Allrounder
Ben Allison 
-
Ethan Brookes 
Bowling Allrounder
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Adam Finch 
Bowler
Tom Hinley 
Bowler
Adam Hose 
Middle order Batter
Rob Jones 
Batter
Kashif Ali 
Middle order Batter
Jake Libby 
Batter
Gareth Roderick 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Taylor 
Bowling Allrounder
Matthew Waite 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days25,26,27,28 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT310249
SUS310249
ESS310247
WAR310246
HAM310243
YOR311140
SUR300338
SOM301229
DUR302126
WOR302115
Full Table