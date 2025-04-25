Matches (5)
Worcs vs Durham, 18th Match at Worcester, County DIV1, Apr 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match, Worcester, April 25 - 28, 2025, County Championship Division One
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Worcs
L
D
D
L
L
Durham
W
W
L
L
D
Match centre Ground time: 03:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 538 Runs • 38.43 Avg • 50.8 SR
WOR10 M • 530 Runs • 31.18 Avg • 57.6 SR
DUR10 M • 858 Runs • 57.2 Avg • 64.46 SR
DUR6 M • 599 Runs • 85.57 Avg • 56.99 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WOR9 M • 34 Wkts • 3.8 Econ • 44.11 SR
WOR5 M • 15 Wkts • 3.12 Econ • 52.13 SR
DUR5 M • 29 Wkts • 2.87 Econ • 42.48 SR
DUR6 M • 23 Wkts • 2.75 Econ • 64.43 SR
Squad
WOR
DUR
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|County Ground, New Road, Worcester
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|25,26,27,28 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
