Fisher, Clark share six to put Surrey on top in Worcester

Surrey 47 for 0 (Patel 34*) trail Worcestershire 209 (Waite 68, Fisher 3-34, Clark 3-38) by 162 runs

Surrey 's bowlers dominated day one of the Rothesay County Championship clash against Worcestershire , as Matt Fisher 's 3 for 34 helped bundle the hosts out for 209.

A middle-order collapse saw the bottom-side in Division One slip to 87 for 5, after both Jake Libby and Henry Nicholls made starts at Visit Worcestershire New Road. Jordan Clark impressed with three wickets of his own, as Matthew Waite dug in for a resilient 68 in an otherwise underwhelming batting display from the hosts.

Dom Sibley and Ryan Patel batted through the remaining 15 overs of the day, as Surrey closed the day 47 for 0 and took charge of the contest.

The visitors returned to four-day action in a hurry, as Fisher trapped Gareth Roderick lbw in the 10th over of the morning - the first of his three wickets on the day in an eye-catching bowling display.

Stand-in Worcestershire captain Libby came together with Nicholls to add 47 for the second wicket, before Surrey struck twice in five balls to leave the home side 70 for 3 at lunch. Worcestershire's batting unit continued to struggle early in the afternoon session, when Fisher removed Nicholls for 31, before the impressive Clark pinned Hose lbw, as Surrey took control of proceedings.

Ethan Brookes and Waite joined forces, with their side in some peril at 87 for 5, but raised the 100 in the 43rd over of the day, shortly before Brookes was given a reprieve when he was dropped at gully still in single figures.

The pair accumulated 31 for the sixth wicket, when former Worcestershire man Nathan Smith traded wickets with Mitchell Santner, as Surrey's bowlers continued to press on. Signing a one-game extension to enable his participation in this fixture, Santner showed all his class, returning figures of 1 for 38 from 15 overs as he bowled with expert control throughout.

Waite brought up a defiant fifty just after tea, facing 77 balls on the way to reaching his third half-century of the season, scoring six boundaries in his standalone innings.

Fisher returned to remove Ben Allison cheaply, before Fateh Singh joined Waite, as the pair came together to add a valuable 45 for the ninth wicket, before Waite held out to Dan Lawrence at long-on.