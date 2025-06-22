Matches (17)
Worcs vs Surrey, 39th Match at Worcester, County DIV1, Jun 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
39th Match, Worcester, June 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division One
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Worcs
L
L
L
W
D
Surrey
D
W
D
W
D
Match centre Ground time: 01:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WOR10 M • 552 Runs • 30.67 Avg • 57.08 SR
WOR9 M • 503 Runs • 35.93 Avg • 51.01 SR
SUR10 M • 820 Runs • 58.57 Avg • 41.24 SR
SUR9 M • 602 Runs • 54.73 Avg • 43.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WOR9 M • 39 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 39 SR
WOR9 M • 30 Wkts • 2.79 Econ • 42.66 SR
SUR9 M • 30 Wkts • 3.08 Econ • 52.9 SR
SUR6 M • 27 Wkts • 2.67 Econ • 46.48 SR
Squad
WOR
SUR
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|County Ground, New Road, Worcester
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|22,23,24,25 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
