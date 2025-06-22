Matches (17)
ENG vs IND (1)
SL vs BAN (1)
MLC (2)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Scotland T20 Tri-Series (1)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
TNPL (1)

Worcs vs Surrey, 39th Match at Worcester, County DIV1, Jun 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

39th Match, Worcester, June 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division One
PrevNext
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
Surrey FlagSurrey
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
SurreySurrey
7200105
10
WorcestershireWorcestershire
714054
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
EA Brookes
10 M • 552 Runs • 30.67 Avg • 57.08 SR
MJ Waite
9 M • 503 Runs • 35.93 Avg • 51.01 SR
DP Sibley
10 M • 820 Runs • 58.57 Avg • 41.24 SR
BT Foakes
9 M • 602 Runs • 54.73 Avg • 43.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TAI Taylor
9 M • 39 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 39 SR
MJ Waite
9 M • 30 Wkts • 2.79 Econ • 42.66 SR
J Clark
9 M • 30 Wkts • 3.08 Econ • 52.9 SR
DJ Worrall
6 M • 27 Wkts • 2.67 Econ • 46.48 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WOR
SUR
Player
Role
Brett D'Oliveira (c)
Batting Allrounder
Ben Allison 
-
Ethan Brookes 
Bowling Allrounder
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Adam Finch 
Bowler
Tom Hinley 
Bowler
Adam Hose 
Middle order Batter
Rob Jones 
Batter
Kashif Ali 
Middle order Batter
Jake Libby 
Batter
Gareth Roderick 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Taylor 
Bowling Allrounder
Matthew Waite 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days22,23,24,25 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
