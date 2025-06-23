Worcestershire stumble again despite Allison five-for

Worcestershire 209 and 69 for 4 trail Surrey 291 (Sibley 73, Patel 61, Lawrence 52, Allison 5-44) by eight runs

Four late wickets for Surrey saw them take control of the Rothesay County Championship clash at Visit Worcestershire New Road, as Worcestershire ended day two 69 for 4, still trailing by eight-runs.

Ben Allison led the way for the hosts, with his 5 for 44 helping restrict Surrey to 291 all-out, Dom Sibley top-scoring with a measured 73.

With a lead of 77, Surrey's seam-bowling attack ensured the day belonged to them with another potent display.

Nathan Smith and Matt Fisher collected two wickets apiece, as Worcestershire's top four were ripped apart in a devastating evening session that put the visitors well in control.

Surrey added 40 to their overnight total, but shortly after Ryan Patel had brought up an elegant half-century, Allison made the breakthrough for Worcestershire as he hurried the left-hander with a back of a length delivery that was chipped straight to Jacob Duffy at mid-on.

Rory Burns joined Sibley, as the pair continued Surrey's batting dominance, bringing up their 100 in the 35th over.

With Sibley easing his way to a measured 132-ball fifty, Worcestershire's seamers offered little in the way of opportunities, as lunch arrived with the visitors in total control at 147 for 1.

The home side struck twice in quick succession upon resumption, however, when Duffy drew an edge from the bat of Burns for 34, followed up three overs later by the industrious Matthew Waite, who produced a gem of a delivery to see the back of Sam Curran for just 8.

Worcestershire had seamer Allison, their standout bowler on the day, to thank for a vital three-wicket burst, that swung the momentum of the afternoon and checked the visitors' progress.

After ending Sibley's 184-ball knock, he then claimed the wickets of Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner in successive overs, as the home side reduce their opponents to 197 for 6.

As a result of Santner's frustration at his dismissal, Worcestershire were awarded five penalty runs and saw their total rise to 214, with confirmation the New Zealand international had been charged with two separate Level One offences.

Dan Lawrence came together with Jordan Clark, as Surrey raced into a lead of 52 when tea was taken. Lawrence continued his fine four-day form, passing fifty early in the evening session, but failed to capitalise as he edged a rising Tom Taylor delivery shortly after the new ball was taken, departing for a well-made 52.

Taylor was consistent throughout, claiming more two wickets late on, before Allison returned to complete his five-wicket haul as Surrey were bowled out for 291.

With 17 overs left in the day, Smith wasted no time exposing the hosts top-order batting frailties, as he dismissed both Gareth Roderick and Henry Nicholls inside his first two overs.