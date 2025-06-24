Nathan Smith's six-wicket haul hands Surrey thumping win over Worcestershire

Surrey 291 (Sibley 73, Patel 61, Lawrence 52, Allison 5-44) and 53 for 1 (Patel 35*) beat Worcestershire 209 (Waite 68, Fisher 3-34, Clark 3-38) and 125 (Hose 40, Smith 6-38, 4-47) by nine wickets

Nathan Smith 's exceptional six-wicket haul inspired Surrey to a dominant Rothesay County Championship win inside three days, as the reigning champions made light work of lowly Worcestershire.

Surrey dismantled Worcestershire for just 125 in their second innings, taking the home side's final five-wickets for just thirteen runs, as Matt Fisher continued to impress with 4 for 47.

Requiring just 49 to win at Visit Worcestershire New Road, Surrey just needed 15 overs to secure an emphatic nine-wicket victory.

A third win of the season keeps the Kia-Oval based outfit firmly in the hunt for a fourth straight Division One title, as Worcestershire's relegation woes deepen.

After surviving the late Surrey barrage on day two, Worcestershire pair Adam Hose and Ben Allison started the morning in buoyant fashion, adding 66 for the fifth wicket.

Smith continued his memorable return to New Road, picking up the wickets of both Allison, 27, and Hose, 40, in consecutive overs, as Surrey strengthened their grip on the match.

When Matt Fisher feathered the top of Ethan Brookes' off-stump and trapped Tom Taylor lbw 11 balls later, Worcestershire were floundering at 133 for 7 with a lead of just 36.

Smith made light work of the final two Worcestershire wickets, as his ruthless performance saw him finish with exceptional figures of 11-2-38-6.

Ably supported by Fisher, who helped himself to seven wickets in the match, Surrey's seam duo swept aside Worcestershire.