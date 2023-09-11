Matches (11)
Stumps
Cardiff, September 10 - 13, 2023, County Championship Division Two
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire
500
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
(50 ov) 150/6

Day 2 - Glamorgan trail by 350 runs.

Current RR: 3.00
Report

Shan Masood's 192 puts Yorkshire in total command against Glamorgan

Carlson half-century resists but huge deficit remains on cards

ECB Reporters Network
11-Sep-2023 • 1 hr ago
Shan Masood finished on an imperious 192  •  Getty Images

Glamorgan 150 for 6 (Carlson 53*) trail Yorkshire 500 (Masood 192, Bean 93, Hill 71) by 350 runs
Yorkshire skipper Shan Masood extended his highest score for the county to 192 as he led his side to maximum batting points against Glamorgan on the second day of their LV= County Championship clash at Sophia Gardens.
The Pakistani Test star dominated the day once again as he built on his overnight tally of 113. That had led his side to an overnight score of 330 for 3, which then grew to 500 before their first innings ended with a run out in the 122nd over.
Yorkshire then tightened their grip on the game by dismissing six home batsmen before the end of the second day to leave the Welsh county reeling at 150 for 6, still trailing by 350 runs and potentially facing the follow-on. A battling, unbeaten half-century from Kiran Carlson kept Glamorgan's hopes alive
Masood was at the heart of his side's third score of 500 this summer and he brought up his 150 off 191 balls with 15 fours. He was finally beaten eight runs short of what would have been his third championship double century - he scored two for Derbyshire in 2022 - when he was caught by Sam Northeast off the bowling of James Harris.
He enjoyed two century partnerships - 127 with Finlay Bean and 132 with George Hill - and put on 53 for the sixth wicket with Matthew Revis as the Yorkshire batsmen dominated the home bowling.
Yorkshire lost George Hill for 71, Jonny Tattersall for six and Revis for 28 in the morning session as they went into lunch have secured their five batting points by reaching 448 for 6 from 107 overs.
No sooner had Masmood departed, than Jordan Thompson went the very next ball from Harris, and it only took Glamorgan a further five overs to mop up the tail. It was still not enough, though, to earn them the three bowling points they needed to keep alive their outside hopes of staying in the promotion race.
Midway through the day the news came through that Durham had gained promotion to Division One due to Leicestershire's failure to earn any batting bonus points against Sussex. The north-east county need a maximum of five points from their last two games to seal the Division Two title.
After suffering defeat at Worcester last week, the target for Glamorgan was to win the game with a full set of bonus points, but set the tall order of chasing 500 they then got off to a poor start with the bat.
Zain ul Hassan was bowled by the last ball of the fifth over from Ben Coad for eight and when the experienced Colin Ingram had his bails sent flying in the air by Jordan Thompson for five three overs later, Glamorgan were struggling at 19 for 2.
By the end of play they had were reduced to six down after Dom Bess had clean bowled Sam Northeast for 16, Revis had ended his first over by removing Eddie Byrom for 40 and then had Billy Root caught behind for four.
The Yorkshire pace man ended the day for 3 for 20 from his five overs.
Glamorgan Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Zain-ul-Hassan
bowled820
EJ Byrom
caught4086
CA Ingram
bowled57
SA Northeast
bowled1646
KS Carlson
not out5361
WT Root
caught416
CB Cooke
lbw43
DA Douthwaite
not out1762
Extras(lb 1, nb 2)
Total150(6 wkts; 50 ovs)
<1 / 2>
County Championship Division Two
TEAMMWLDPT
DURH12615198
WORCS12525154
LEICS12*326133
GLAM13*1110125
SUSS12*119120
DERBS12*04788
GLOUC13*05687
YORKS12*22673
Full Table
