Masood's unbeaten century has Yorkshire in control

Yorkshire 330 for 3 (Masood 113*, Bean 93, Hill 51*) vs Glamorgan

Glamorgan's slim promotion hopes were further diminished as Yorkshire took control on day one of their LV= Division 2 County Championship clash at Sophia Gardens.

After defeat at Worcester last week, the Welsh county have to win their penultimate match with a full set of bonus points and hope that other results go their way if they are to remain in the promotion picture.

But that looks unlikely after Yorkshire closed on 330 for 3 at stumps with captain Shan Masood unbeaten on 113 and Finlay Bean hitting 11 fours on his way to 93 on a slow pitch that offered little assistance for the bowling side.

The White Rose county, who beat Derbyshire at Scarborough last time out, are aiming for a second successive victory as they look to climb off the bottom of the table.

The two sides drew at Headingley in May, with Yorkshire clinging on at nine down to frustrate the Welsh county.

Adam Lyth hit 174 in that second innings, and, after a delayed start in Cardiff due to rain, he put on 98 for the opening wicket with Bean after Yorkshire won the toss and elected to bat first.

Bean survived an lbw appeal from James Harris on 21, but there were few other scares for the visiting side as they made fairly rapid progress in the curtailed first session to walk off on 86 for 0 after 22 overs at lunch with Lyth on 45 and Bean 37.

It was a seventh successive half-century stand for the opening pair in Division Two, but the partnership didn't last long after the interval. Jamie McIlroy was unsuccessful in his appeal for lbw against Lyth in the first over after lunch, but he didn't have to wait long for the breakthrough as Lyth chopped on and departed after hitting six fours in his 49 to leave Yorkshire on 98 for 1 in the 25th over.

Yorkshire didn't let that unfortunate dismissal disrupt their flow as Masood joined Bean in the middle and he picked up the baton from Lyth in fine style as he raced to his half-century in just 58 balls.

Bean proceeded in a slightly more sedate fashion. He brought up the 200 in the 45th over and progressed to 88 from 117 balls as Yorkshire cruised to 217 for 1 at tea.

The 21-year-old was denied a century as he was caught at slip by Colin Ingram off the bowling of Glamorgan skipper Kiran Carlson on 93 in the third over after tea, ending a stand of 127 with Masood.

James Wharton didn't last long as he was given out lbw for 3, with McIlroy picking up his second wicket of a frustrating day and earning his side their first bowling point.

George Hill came in at No. 5 and played a supporting role as Masood closed in on his first century for Yorkshire.