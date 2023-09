Glamorgan 273 (Carlson 64, Revis 5-50) and 120 for 2 fo (Byrom 52*, Northeast 45*) trail Yorkshire 500 (Masood 192, Bean 93, Hill 71) by 107 runs

Matthew Revis delivered career-best bowling figures of 5-50 to force Glamorgan to follow on at Sophia Gardens as he helped Yorkshire move into a winning position on day three of their LV= County Championship clash.

Chasing back-to-back wins after their recent triumph against Derbyshire, Yorkshire dismissed the Welsh county for 273 in their first innings as they chased a total of 500. That left them trailing by 227, forcing them to bat again.

When play ended five overs short due to bad light, Eddie Byrom and Sam Northeast had put on 90 for the third wicket to take the home side to 120-2.

The 21-year-old Revis had picked up three wickets the previous evening and was quickly into action again at the start of a rain-affected morning session. He had Kiran Carlson caught at short leg by James Wharton for 64 to end a promising sixth wicket stand of 73 with Dan Douthwaite.

He then clean bowled the home side's second-highest scorer, Andy Gorvin (47), who had been joined by No.11 Jamie McIlroy in a tail waging session that plundered 56 very welcome runs.

Glamorgan reached 213 for 7 by lunch, but seven balls into the afternoon session Ben Coad trapped dangerman Douthwaite lbw for 37 and followed that up by clean bowling James Harris with his next ball. McIlroy denied him a hat-trick and went on to score an unbeaten 30.

Yorkshire skipper Shan Masood had no hesitation in asking Glamorgan to follow on and Coad struck with only his second ball of the innings to remove Zain ul-Hassan. It was the second time in the match the opener had fallen to the Yorkshire paceman, this time caught at first slip by George Hill.

Colin Ingram then fell to a catch at first slip off Dom Bess to make it 30 for 2 in the 13th over and the second innings slide seemed to be on. It was 35 for 2 at the tea interval before opener

Eddie Byrom and Sam Northeast finally got to grips with the bowling. Byrom scored 40 in the first innings and this time around successfully reached his half-century with a streaky two between the wicketkeeper and slip off Adam Lyth in the 36th over.