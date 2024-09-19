Matches (17)
ENG v AUS
IND vs BDESH
SL vs NZ
AUS v NZ [W]
Duleep Trophy
County DIV1
County DIV2
Champions One-Day Cup
CPL 2024
51st Match, Bristol, September 17 - 19, 2024, County Championship Division Two
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
109 & 195
Sussex FlagSussex
311

Sussex won by an innings and 7 runs

Sussex seal promotion with three-day win over Gloucestershire

Relegated in 2015, Sussex made their return to Division One official with an emphatic eighth win of the campaign

ECB Reporters Network
19-Sep-2024 • 40 mins ago
Sussex celebrate promotion back to Division One with a game to spare, Gloucestershire vs Sussex, Bristol, Vitality County Championship (Division Two), September 19, 2024

Sussex celebrated promotion back to Division One with a game to spare  •  Getty Images

Sussex 311 (Carson 71, Simpson 61, Gohar 6-76) beat Gloucestershire 109 (Unadkat 4-32, Clark 3-17, Robinson 3-33) and 195 (Dent 61, Crocombe 4-22, Unadkat 3-39) by an innings and seven runs
Jubilant Sussex needed less than a session of the third day to wrap up an innings victory over Gloucestershire at Bristol and clinch promotion from Division Two of the Vitality County Championship with a game to spare.
Resuming on 140 for 3 in their second innings, trailing by 62 runs, the home side were skittled for 195, left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat finishing with 3 for 39 and match figures of 7 for 71, while Henry Crocombe took 4 for 22.
The margin of victory was an innings and seven runs, Sussex taking 21 points to Gloucestershire's three from an eighth Championship win of a memorable campaign and building an unassailable advantage over third-placed Middlesex.
When Crocombe claimed the final wicket at 12.08pm it provoked scenes of celebration, the seamer raising both arms in the air before joining in a group hug on the square involving the whole team. The Division Two title awaits for the runaway leaders, who have been far and away the best and most consistent side.
Knowing they were on the cusp of earning a place in the top flight, Sussex were on their game from the opening over, which saw Chris Dent bowled by Unadkat's fifth delivery without adding to his overnight score of 61.
James Bracey could make only two before a thick edge off Ollie Robinson saw him snapped up by Tom Haines in the gully and it was 153 for six when Graeme van Buuren drove at a full delivery from Unadkat and got a nick through to wicketkeeper John Simpson.
Nightwatchman Ed Middleton battled away for 64 balls and shared a seventh-wicket stand of 36 with Tom Price before edging another catch to Simpton off Crocombe to make it 189 for seven. Gloucestershire still trailed by 13 runs.
In his next over Crocombe bowled Zafar Gohar with a yorker and removed Zaman Akhter's off stump with the following delivery. The hat-trick ball was too wide and left alone by last man Dom Goodman.
Gloucestershire's only remaining hope was to avoid an innings defeat. It proved beyond them as Crocombe struck again from the Ashley Down Road End, finishing a spell he will long remember by pinning Goodman leg before for two.
Gloucs Innings
Player NameRB
CDJ Dent
bowled61158
JP Phillips
lbw2136
OJ Price
caught1123
MAH Hammond
caught4175
EWO Middleton
caught2365
JR Bracey
caught210
GL van Buuren
caught417
TJ Price
not out2337
Zafar Gohar
bowled13
Zaman Akhter
bowled01
DC Goodman
lbw28
Extras(b 4, lb 2)
Total195(10 wkts; 72.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
SUSS13823221
MIDDX13526186
YORKS13*426185
LEICS13*129145
GLOUC13236141
NHNTS13*138136
GLAM13*137129
DERBS13165110
Full Table