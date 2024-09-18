Sussex close in on promotion through Jack Carson's all-round show

Gloucestershire 109 and 140 for 3 (Dent 61*) trail Sussex 311 (Carson 71, Simpson 61, Gohar 6-76) by 62 runs

Zafar Gohar claimed his 300th first class wicket in taking 6 for 76 as Gloucestershire bowled out Sussex for 311 on the second day of this County Championship match at Bristol.

But the left-arm spinner's efforts could not prevent Sussex, the Division Two leaders, taking a commanding first innings lead of 202, Jack Carson top scoring with 71 and sharing a seventh-wicket stand of 112 with skipper John Simpson , who made 61.

By the close, Gloucestershire had posted 140 for 3 in their second innings and still trailed by 62. Chris Dent was unbeaten on 61, having battled away for 157 balls, while Miles Hammond hit 41.

The day began with Sussex 149 for 4 and already 40 runs ahead. With the pitch expected to offer increasing turn, Gloucestershire opened with Gohar from the Pavilion End and he struck his first blow with the total on 161, bowling James Coles for 46 attempting a reverse-sweep.

With 19 more runs added, another Sussex player perished to an injudicious shot as Henry Crocombe went to hit Gohar back over his head and skyed a catch to mid-on. Simpson also went on the attack early, striking the Pakistani spinner over long-on for six before settling down to build a potentially winning lead with Carson.

Neither looked in much bother. A Carson clip of his toes for four off Tom Price moved the score to 250 shortly after the second new ball had been taken and in the same over the Sussex allrounder reached a 76-ball fifty, with nine boundaries.

At lunch, the scoreboard read 259 for 6, Sussex having added 110 runs during the morning to lead by 150. Carson was unbeaten on 56 and Simpson 34 not out.

The afternoon session saw Simpson produce an exquisite cover drive for four off Price before a quick single took him to a half-century off 96 deliveries, with five fours and a six. He and Carson had extended their side's lead to 183 when the latter dragged a wide ball from Gohar onto his stumps, having increased his boundary count to 13.

Eight more runs secured a second batting point. But it proved a disappointing maiden first-class innings for debutant Bertie Foreman, who had made just 2 when bowled through the gate by a turning delivery from Gohar.

With the confidence of four wickets to his credit, Gohar then had Simpson caught behind pushing forward and pinned last man Jaydev Unadkat lbw to notch his 300th first-class victim in a career stretching back 11 years. But Sussex could feel well satisfied with a lead of over 200 on a dry surface starting to fulfil pre-match predictions.

Zafar Gohar took his 300th first-class wicket • Getty Images

Gloucestershire openers Dent and Joe Phillips knocked 43 off the deficit with few alarms, Dent striking Carson over long-off for six. But the offspinner had turned his first delivery of the innings sharply as a warning.

It was Unadkat who broke the partnership with his fifth wicket of the match, trapping Phillips on the crease and dismissing him leg before for 21. By tea, Gloucestershire were 53 for 1 from 18 overs, with Dent unbeaten on 22, and looking set to make a fight of it.

Those hopes suffered a blow early in the final session when Ollie Price, on 11, fell to a reflex slip catch by Tom Haines, who stuck out a left hand to hold the sharpest of chances after the Gloucestershire man had advanced down the pitch to aim an attacking blow off Carson.

At 59 for 2, the hosts still trailed by 143 runs. Under clear late afternoon skies, Dent and Hammond set about putting their team back in the game.

Dent, who only recently returned to Gloucestershire's red ball team after a lengthy absence battling anxiety, gave a reminder of the form that has brought more than 11,000 first-class runs, moving to a 126-ball half-century, with seven fours and a six.