RESULT
17th Match, Lord's, May 03 - 06, 2024, County Championship Division Two
Match drawn

Rain washes out final day as Middlesex draw with Leicestershire

No final-day play possible in match that was blighted by the weather from the first day

ECB Reporters Network
06-May-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Rain ruined any chance of a result at Lord's&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Middlesex 407 for 8 (Robson 162, du Plooy 131) drew with Leicestershire 306 (Handscomb 109, Bamber 4-68)
Middlesex's Vitality County Championship clash with Leicestershire ended in a damp squib of a draw with no play possible on the final day.
The hosts led by 101 with two wickets left going into day four, but the rain which washed out the first day's action returned with a vengeance early on the final morning drenching the outfield.
Umpires Paul Baldwin and Robert White gave the ground every chance to recover, calling an early tea at 3:10pm following a 2:35pm inspection. However, further rain in the interim led to the abandonment at 3:25pm. . The hosts earn 15 points to Leicestershire's 12 leaving them both on 68 points, six shy of leaders Sussex. Middlesex however sit above the Foxes in the table on games won.
Toby Roland-Jones, Middlesex's captain, said: "It's frustrating. We've lost two full days of a game we feel we've played pretty good cricket in and certainly the only reason we've ended up only 100 ahead is through I guess trying to fast forward things a little bit on that third evening.
"When you find yourselves here with the way this place can dry and have two days where it hasn't stopped raining is incredibly rare. Once you get that window here it can be pretty good to go in a couple of hours, so we've just been unlucky that's not been the case.
"The most important thing is we can be happy about the way we have gone about our cricket once more. Set 300 to try and hunt and get past, the guys went about it with great skill. That partnership between Robbo (Sam Robson) and Leus (Du Plooy) was obviously great to watch."
MiddlesexLeicestershireLeics vs MiddlesexCounty Championship Division Two

Middlesex Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
SD Robson
caught162273
MD Stoneman
bowled816
MDE Holden
caught2656
JL du Plooy
caught131193
RF Higgins
bowled711
SS Eskinazi
bowled2529
N Fernandes
caught3125
JLB Davies
not out14
TS Roland-Jones
caught910
HJH Brookes
not out12
Extras(lb 1, nb 2, w 3)
Total407(8 wkts; 103 ovs)
County Championship Division Two

TEAMMWLDPT
SUSS420274
MIDDX510468
LEICS500568
YORKS501460
NHNTS400454
GLAM400444
DERBS501343
GLOUC401239
Full Table
