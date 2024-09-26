Matches (9)
Yorkshire vs Northants, 56th Match at Leeds, County DIV2, Sep 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
56th Match, Leeds, September 26 - 29, 2024, County Championship Division Two
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Yorkshire
W
W
D
W
W
Northants
L
L
D
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 01:39
Match details
|Headingley, Leeds
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
|Match days
|26,27,28,29 September 2024 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two News
Derbyshire sign Caleb Jewell for 2025 season
Tasmania and Australia A batter will be available to play all formats
Yorkshire on promotion charge after swift dispatching of Glamorgan
Division Two challengers wrap up win, need ten more points for return to top flight
Yorkshire need three more wickets for victory
Ben Coad on eight wickets for the match and seeking more as visitors keep sights on promotion
Chahal stars again as Northants seal three-day win
India spinner completes nine-wicket match haul after Currie resists with century