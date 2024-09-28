Matches (19)
ENG v AUS (1)
IRE vs SA (1)
IND vs BDESH (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
SL vs NZ (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (3)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches (2)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (1)
Live
56th Match, Leeds, September 26 - 29, 2024, County Championship Division Two
PrevNext

Day 2 - Yorkshire chose to field.

Current RR: 2.92
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Playing XI
News
Table
Bet
Report

Draw will be enough for Yorkshire after Ben Coad's haul secures vital points

Coad claims three of six wickets to fall, handing hosts two of maximum 10 points needed to secure second place

ECB Reporters Network
27-Sep-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Ben Coad secured a five-wicket haul on the second day, Sussex vs Yorkshire, LV= County Championship, Division Two, April 21, 2023

Ben Coad took three of the six wickets to fall  •  Getty Images

Northamptonshire 117 for 6 (Bartlett 41*, Coad 3-29) vs Yorkshire
Yorkshire will be promoted to Division One of the Vitality County Championship if they draw their final round clash with Northamptonshire at Headingley after Ben Coad claimed three of six wickets to fall when play finally got underway after tea on day two.
Coad's 3 for 29 from 12 overs, including his 300th first-class wicket, left Northamptonshire in trouble at 117 for 6 from 40 overs, handing Yorkshire two of the maximum 10 points they require to secure second place behind Sussex.
The start of play was delayed until 3.30pm following first day rain and a wet outfield on day two.
Northamptonshire, with nothing to play for but holding onto fourth place in Division Two, were inserted. George Hill also struck twice with his seamers and Jordan Thompson once.
Visiting debutant Krish Patel, aged 18, impressed with 26 and George Bartlett top-scored with an unbeaten 41.
Yorkshire are aiming to hold off the challenge of third-placed Middlesex, who have seen the opening two days of their clash with leaders Sussex abandoned at Hove.
Northamptonshire have handed first-class debuts to both Patel and on-loan Nottinghamshire spinner Fateh Singh, the latter signed only for this game.
Patel was the first to make an impact, and impressively too during an eye-catching 41-ball innings with five fours.
He came through the Surrey age-groups, played one Metro Bank One-Day Cup game for his home county last season and then signed a two-year rookie professional contract at Wantage Road at the end of last month.
Patel came to the crease late in the third over after Coad had removed opener Gus Miller, caught at first slip by Hill.
The diminutive right-hander was strong through the covers off both front foot and back. One square drive off England fringe Test fast bowler Matthew Fisher was particularly memorable.
He shared 42 with the more doughty Luke Procter before edging Thompson's seam to second slip as the visitors fell to 44 for 2 in the 15th over.
Only 20 more runs had been added when Hill bowled Procter, for 25, with his fifth ball, securing Yorkshire's first point of the fixture.
Hill had been capped by Yorkshire as the rain fell on day one and was again presented with his cap before play started to give Yorkshire's supporters a chance to acclaim their 23-year-old allrounder.
He added a second wicket when James Sales was bowled for 17 shouldering arms as Northamptonshire fell to 79 for 4 in the 30th over.
Conditions were ever-changing through a competitive evening; sun, cloud and even a bit of rain.
When Coad struck again - for wicket number 300 - the floodlights were on, with Saif Zaib edging to Hill at first slip. Northamptonshire were 106 for 5 in the 37th over.
He also had nightwatcher Singh caught at short mid-off in his next over, securing Yorkshire's second bowling bonus point. That, added to eight points for the draw, would be enough for a Division One return for the first time since 2022.
Coad, aged 30, is playing his 76th first-class match and his 301 wickets have come at a mighty impressive 19.42 apiece.
Northamptonshire's Bartlett hit nine fours in his 52 balls.
For Yorkshire, while promotion was not decided in this short burst of a session, they moved themselves to within touching distance.
Ben CoadYorkshireNorthamptonshireNorthants vs YorkshireCounty Championship Division Two

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Northants Innings
Player NameRB
AH Miller
caught012
LA Procter
bowled2554
KK Patel
caught2641
JJG Sales
bowled1746
GA Bartlett
not out4152
SA Zaib
caught319
F Singh
caught411
LD McManus
not out05
Extras(lb 1)
Total117(6 wkts; 40 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
SUSS13823221
YORKS13526201
MIDDX13526186
NHNTS13238152
LEICS13139145
GLOUC13236141
GLAM13147129
DERBS13165110
Full Table