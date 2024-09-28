Draw will be enough for Yorkshire after Ben Coad's haul secures vital points

Northamptonshire 117 for 6 (Bartlett 41*, Coad 3-29) vs Yorkshire

Yorkshire will be promoted to Division One of the Vitality County Championship if they draw their final round clash with Northamptonshire at Headingley after Ben Coad claimed three of six wickets to fall when play finally got underway after tea on day two.

Coad's 3 for 29 from 12 overs, including his 300th first-class wicket, left Northamptonshire in trouble at 117 for 6 from 40 overs, handing Yorkshire two of the maximum 10 points they require to secure second place behind Sussex.

The start of play was delayed until 3.30pm following first day rain and a wet outfield on day two.

Northamptonshire, with nothing to play for but holding onto fourth place in Division Two, were inserted. George Hill also struck twice with his seamers and Jordan Thompson once.

Visiting debutant Krish Patel, aged 18, impressed with 26 and George Bartlett top-scored with an unbeaten 41.

Yorkshire are aiming to hold off the challenge of third-placed Middlesex, who have seen the opening two days of their clash with leaders Sussex abandoned at Hove.

Northamptonshire have handed first-class debuts to both Patel and on-loan Nottinghamshire spinner Fateh Singh, the latter signed only for this game.

Patel was the first to make an impact, and impressively too during an eye-catching 41-ball innings with five fours.

He came through the Surrey age-groups, played one Metro Bank One-Day Cup game for his home county last season and then signed a two-year rookie professional contract at Wantage Road at the end of last month.

Patel came to the crease late in the third over after Coad had removed opener Gus Miller, caught at first slip by Hill.

The diminutive right-hander was strong through the covers off both front foot and back. One square drive off England fringe Test fast bowler Matthew Fisher was particularly memorable.

He shared 42 with the more doughty Luke Procter before edging Thompson's seam to second slip as the visitors fell to 44 for 2 in the 15th over.

Only 20 more runs had been added when Hill bowled Procter, for 25, with his fifth ball, securing Yorkshire's first point of the fixture.

Hill had been capped by Yorkshire as the rain fell on day one and was again presented with his cap before play started to give Yorkshire's supporters a chance to acclaim their 23-year-old allrounder.

He added a second wicket when James Sales was bowled for 17 shouldering arms as Northamptonshire fell to 79 for 4 in the 30th over.

Conditions were ever-changing through a competitive evening; sun, cloud and even a bit of rain.

When Coad struck again - for wicket number 300 - the floodlights were on, with Saif Zaib edging to Hill at first slip. Northamptonshire were 106 for 5 in the 37th over.

He also had nightwatcher Singh caught at short mid-off in his next over, securing Yorkshire's second bowling bonus point. That, added to eight points for the draw, would be enough for a Division One return for the first time since 2022.

Coad, aged 30, is playing his 76th first-class match and his 301 wickets have come at a mighty impressive 19.42 apiece.

Northamptonshire's Bartlett hit nine fours in his 52 balls.