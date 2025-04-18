Ian Holland double-strike gives Lancashire reason to be grateful for rain

Lancashire 61 for 3 (Holland 2-13) vs Leicestershire

Lancashire batsmen might be grateful that only one session of play was possible on the opening day of their Rothesay County Championship match against Leicestershire at Emirates Old Trafford.

After being asked to bat first in cloudy conditions, Keaton Jennings' side had proceeded uncertainly to 61 for three at lunch before the light showers that prevented a resumption coalesced into the steady drizzle that caused play to be abandoned at 4.30pm.

In the first hour of play, the former Hampshire all-rounder, Ian Holland , got plenty of help from the pitch and removed both Michael Jones, bowled between bat and pad for ten, and Keaton Jennings, caught at first slip for nine in an eight-over spell that cost only 13 runs.

Lancashire were 19 for two when Jennings was out and the third-wicket pair, Josh Bohannon and Marcus Harris, then batted with understandable caution, only six runs being scored in the first seven overs of their 25-run stand.

But having made nine in nearly an hour, Bohannon was caught down the leg side by Ben Cox off Ben Mike and the session could have gone even better for Leicestershire had not Cox and third slip, Rehan Ahmed, dropped Matty Hurst twice in his first nine balls.

As it was, Lancashire reached lunch on 61 for three after 31 overs and might well have reflected that the session could have gone much worse for them. Harris was 19 not out after facing 54 balls in 88 minutes and Hurst was unbeaten on 13 after his two escapes. It is doubtful whether the home batsmen were sorry that no further play was possible.