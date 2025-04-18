Matches (16)
Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
9th Match, Manchester, April 18 - 21, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Day 1 - Leics chose to field.

Current RR: 1.96
Live
Report

Ian Holland double-strike gives Lancashire reason to be grateful for rain

Hosts in strife in limited play at Old Trafford, as former Hants allrounder makes inroads

Ian Holland claimed two wickets on the first day at Old Trafford, Lancashire vs Leicestershire, County Championship, April 18, 2025

Ian Holland claimed two wickets on the first day at Old Trafford  •  Luke Adams via Lancashire Cricket

Lancashire 61 for 3 (Holland 2-13) vs Leicestershire
Lancashire batsmen might be grateful that only one session of play was possible on the opening day of their Rothesay County Championship match against Leicestershire at Emirates Old Trafford.
After being asked to bat first in cloudy conditions, Keaton Jennings' side had proceeded uncertainly to 61 for three at lunch before the light showers that prevented a resumption coalesced into the steady drizzle that caused play to be abandoned at 4.30pm.
In the first hour of play, the former Hampshire all-rounder, Ian Holland, got plenty of help from the pitch and removed both Michael Jones, bowled between bat and pad for ten, and Keaton Jennings, caught at first slip for nine in an eight-over spell that cost only 13 runs.
Lancashire were 19 for two when Jennings was out and the third-wicket pair, Josh Bohannon and Marcus Harris, then batted with understandable caution, only six runs being scored in the first seven overs of their 25-run stand.
But having made nine in nearly an hour, Bohannon was caught down the leg side by Ben Cox off Ben Mike and the session could have gone even better for Leicestershire had not Cox and third slip, Rehan Ahmed, dropped Matty Hurst twice in his first nine balls.
As it was, Lancashire reached lunch on 61 for three after 31 overs and might well have reflected that the session could have gone much worse for them. Harris was 19 not out after facing 54 balls in 88 minutes and Hurst was unbeaten on 13 after his two escapes. It is doubtful whether the home batsmen were sorry that no further play was possible.
However, this session maintained Leicestershire's fine start to the campaign. Handscomb's team came into this game at the top of the early-season table whereas Lancashire, the pre-season favourites for promotion, are fourth, 16 points behind their current opponents and without a win from their matches against Middlesex and Northamptonshire.
Ian HollandLeicestershireLancashireLancashire vs LeicsCounty Championship Division Two

Lancashire Innings
Player NameRB
MA Jones
bowled1021
KK Jennings
caught929
JJ Bohannon
caught944
MS Harris
not out1954
MF Hurst
not out1338
Extras(w 1)
Total61(3 wkts; 31 ovs)
County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEICS210139
KENT220038
DERBS210136
LANCS200223
GLOUC201118
NHNTS201118
MIDDX3*01117
GLAM3*01115
Full Table