Lancashire vs Leics, 9th Match at Manchester, County DIV2, Apr 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Manchester, April 18 - 21, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Lancashire FlagLancashire
Leicestershire FlagLeicestershire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
JJ Bohannon
10 M • 719 Runs • 42.29 Avg • 48.67 SR
KK Jennings
10 M • 642 Runs • 40.13 Avg • 48.71 SR
PSP Handscomb
6 M • 595 Runs • 74.38 Avg • 57.04 SR
LJ Hill
10 M • 458 Runs • 26.94 Avg • 54.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TE Bailey
9 M • 28 Wkts • 2.93 Econ • 54 SR
GP Balderson
10 M • 25 Wkts • 3.15 Econ • 61.36 SR
IG Holland
9 M • 23 Wkts • 2.79 Econ • 61.82 SR
BWM Mike
6 M • 23 Wkts • 4.47 Econ • 35.69 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
LANCS
LEICS
Player
Role
Keaton Jennings (c)
Opening Batter
Tom Aspinwall 
Bowling Allrounder
Tom Bailey 
Bowler
George Balderson 
Allrounder
Josh Bohannon 
Middle order Batter
Marcus Harris 
Opening Batter
Tom Hartley 
Bowler
Matty Hurst 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Michael Jones 
Top order Batter
Anderson Phillip 
Bowler
Ollie Sutton 
-
John Turner 
Bowler
Luke Wells 
Top order Batter
Will Williams 
Bowler
Match details
Old Trafford, Manchester
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days18,19,20,21 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEICS210139
KENT220038
DERBS210136
LANCS200223
GLOUC201118
NHNTS201118
GLAM201115
MIDDX201114
Full Table