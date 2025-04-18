Lancashire vs Leics, 9th Match at Manchester, County DIV2, Apr 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match, Manchester, April 18 - 21, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Lancashire
L
W
D
D
D
Leics
L
L
D
W
D
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LANCS10 M • 719 Runs • 42.29 Avg • 48.67 SR
LANCS10 M • 642 Runs • 40.13 Avg • 48.71 SR
LEICS6 M • 595 Runs • 74.38 Avg • 57.04 SR
LEICS10 M • 458 Runs • 26.94 Avg • 54.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LANCS9 M • 28 Wkts • 2.93 Econ • 54 SR
LANCS10 M • 25 Wkts • 3.15 Econ • 61.36 SR
LEICS9 M • 23 Wkts • 2.79 Econ • 61.82 SR
LEICS6 M • 23 Wkts • 4.47 Econ • 35.69 SR
Squad
LANCS
LEICS
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|18,19,20,21 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
