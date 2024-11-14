Matches (26)
WBBL (2)
Australia 1-Day (2)
SA vs IND (1)
Oman vs Netherlands (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)

Northern Cpe vs Border, 7th Match at Kimberley, CSA 4-Day DIV2, Nov 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match, Kimberley, November 14 - 17, 2024, CSA 4-Day Series Division 2
PrevNext
Northern Cape FlagNorthern Cape
Border FlagBorder
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
NCAPE Win & Bat
BOR Win & Bat
NCAPE Win & Bowl
BOR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:07
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Series
Season2024/25
Match days14,15,16,17 November 2024 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CSA 4-Day Series Division 2

TeamMWLDPT
KZNIN110026.06
SWD110024.16
Limpo110023.54
NCAPE100115.12
EASTN202012.62
Mpuma100112.38
BOR10106.72
Full Table