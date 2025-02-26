Matches (6)
WPL (2)
Champions Trophy (2)
IDN vs BHR (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)

Dolphins vs LIONS, 14th Match at Durban, CSA Division One, Feb 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match (D/N), Durban, February 26, 2025, CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One
PrevNext
Dolphins FlagDolphins
Lions FlagLions
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
DOLPH Win & Bat
LIONS Win & Bat
DOLPH Win & Bowl
LIONS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:41
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Kingsmead, Durban
Series
Season2024/25
Match days26 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One

TeamMWLDPTNRR
BOL3300140.741
NWEST32109-0.518
LIONS32108-0.142
KNGHT311071.541
WAR311071.152
WPR31205-0.547
TITNS30202-0.733
DOLPH30202-1.910
Full Table