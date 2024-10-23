Matches (27)
BAN vs SA (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (4)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
North West vs W Province, Eliminator at Johannesburg, CSA T20 Challenge, Oct 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Eliminator (D/N), Johannesburg, October 23, 2024, CSA T20 Challenge
What will be the toss result?
NWEST Win & Bat
WPR Win & Bat
NWEST Win & Bowl
WPR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
North West
W
W
L
NR
L
W Province
W
L
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:12
Match details
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|23 October 2024 - daynight (20-over match)