Matches (28)
Women's T20 World Cup (3)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
IND vs BDESH (1)
Spring Challenge (4)

Titans vs Knights, 20th Match at Centurion, CSA T20 Challenge, Oct 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score

20th Match, Centurion, October 13, 2024, CSA T20 Challenge
PrevNext
Titans FlagTitans
Knights FlagKnights
Tomorrow
12:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
TITNS Win & Bat
KNGHT Win & Bat
TITNS Win & Bowl
KNGHT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:13
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Series
Season2024/25
Match days13 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CSA T20 Challenge

TeamMWLPTNRR
NWEST440170.713
TITNS431153.056
LIONS431140.013
WAR4228-0.626
WPR41270.139
BOL4126-1.764
KNGHT4134-0.436
DOLPH4040-1.370
Full Table