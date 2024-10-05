Matches (10)
Women's T20 World Cup (4)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (1)
Irani Cup (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
CPL 2024 (1)
IRE vs SA (1)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (1)

Kenya vs P.N.G., 14th Match at Nairobi, Challenge League A, Oct 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match, Nairobi (Gym), October 05, 2024, CWC Challenge League Group A
PrevNext
Kenya FlagKenya
Papua New Guinea FlagPapua New Guinea
Tomorrow
6:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
KENYA Win & Bat
PNG Win & Bat
KENYA Win & Bowl
PNG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:01
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Match details
Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi
Series
Season2024
Match days05 October 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CWC Challenge League Group A

TeamMWLDPT
JER43106
KUW43106
DEN42204
PNG32104
KENYA31202
QAT40400
Full Table