Hong Kong vs Singapore, 16th Match at Mong Kok, Challenge League Group B, Feb 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match, Mong Kok, February 06, 2025, CWC Challenge League Group B
Hong Kong FlagHong Kong
Singapore FlagSingapore
Tomorrow
1:00 AM

Mission Road Ground time: 08:40
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Series
2024/25
Hours of play (local time)9.00 start, First Session 9.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-13.00, Second Session 13.00-16.30
Match days06 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
CWC Challenge League Group B

TeamMWLDPT
UGA54009
ITA53107
HKG53107
BHR52205
TAN50401
SGP50401
