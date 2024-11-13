Matches (4)
WBBL (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
AFG v BAN (1)
WCL 2 (1)

Uganda vs Italy, 11th Match at Entebbe, Challenge League Group B, Nov 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match, Entebbe, November 13, 2024, CWC Challenge League Group B
PrevNext
Uganda FlagUganda
Italy FlagItaly
Tomorrow
7:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
UGA Win & Bat
ITA Win & Bat
UGA Win & Bowl
ITA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:15
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Match details
Entebbe Cricket Oval
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days13 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CWC Challenge League Group B

TeamMWLDPT
UGA32005
ITA22004
HKG31102
BHR21102
TAN20200
SGP20200
Full Table