Quicks keep India C on top despite Rawat's unbeaten century

India A 224 for 7 (Rawat 122*, Mulani 44, Kamboj 3-40, Vyshak 2-33) vs India C

Shashwat Rawat waged a lone battle for India A with an unbeaten 122 off 235 balls as the India C quicks kept a lid on proceedings on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy 2024-25 encounter in Anantapur.

It could have been a lot worse for India A who lost their top four for single-digit scores if not for Rawat's defiance. Coming in at No. 5, he recorded his sixth first-class hundred in only his 17th match to take the side past 200. At stumps, he had Avesh Khan for company on 16 with the duo already having added an unbroken 70-run stand for the eighth wicket.

India C's decision to field was vindicated almost immediately, with Kamboj and Vyshak cutting through the India A top order who lost their first five wickets with just 37 on the board.

Kamboj struck first taking out opener Pratham Singh for 6 in the seventh over, with the ball taking the inside edge of his bat onto pad and lobbing to Sai Sudharsan at square leg. He then had Mayank Agarwal edging a straightforward catch to Ishan Kishan before Vyshak got into the act, getting rid of Riyan Parag.

Parag's was a soft dismissal as he drove a full-length Vyshak delivery well outside off stump and failed to keep it down and Sai Sudharsan at point gobbled up a simple catch. Things went from bad to worse when Tilak Varma was run out at the non-striker's end with Shashwat's full-blooded straight drive catching Vyshak's left hand and ricocheting onto the stumps. Tilak's bat was in the air and he had to depart for 5.

Kumar Kushagra then nicked Vyshak behind for an eight-ball duck as India A lost half their side inside 20 overs before lunch.

Rawat and Mulani joined forces to take India A into the break unscathed. The duo added an 87-run stand for the sixth wicket giving their side something to smile about. Mulani struck 44 off 76 balls which included five fours and a six before he became Gaurav's first victim with Rajat Patidar taking a good catch to his left at gully.

Rawat though carried on reaching his fifty off 119 balls. At the other end, Tanush Kotian failed to last long falling to a brute of a delivery from Kamboj that caught his gloves and lobbed to Baba Indrajith at slips. At 154 for 7, it seemed the end was nigh for India A but Rawat found excellent support from Avesh.