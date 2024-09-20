Matches (17)
6th Match, Anantapur, September 19 - 22, 2024, Duleep Trophy
India A FlagIndia A
297
India C FlagIndia C
(64 ov) 216/7

Day 2 - India C trail by 81 runs.

Current RR: 3.37
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 40/0 (4.00)
Kishan, Patidar miss out as India A call the shots

Aaqib Khan picked up three wickets before Abishek Porel's 82 kept India C in hunt for the first-innings lead

Shashank Kishore
20-Sep-2024 • 1 hr ago
Abishek Porel helped revive Bengal's innings, Bengal vs Saurashtra, 1st day, Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final, Kolkata, February 16, 2023

Abishek Porel's 82 revived India C  •  PTI

India C 216 for 7 (Porel 82, Aaqib 3-43) trail India A 297 (Rawat 124, Avesh 51*, Vyshak 4-51) by 81 runs
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar and Ishan Kishan all missed out on an opportunity to play substantial knocks as India C found themselves in a dogfight for the first-innings honours against India A in Anantapur.
At stumps on day two, India C were 216 for 7, seemingly in a better position courtesy of an unbroken 49-run stand between Pulkit Narang and Vijaykumar Vyshak.
The bulk of the damage was done by 20-year-old Uttar Pradesh seamer Aaqib Khan, who dismissed Gaikwad (17), Sudharsan (17) and Patidar (first-ball duck) after coming on first change. The innings was then revived by Abishek Porel, who continues to enjoy a breakout year.
Porel, one of the bright performers for Delhi Capitals at IPL 2024, struck 82 off 113 balls to build on a clutch unbeaten 35 in the previous game that helped his side clinch a low-scoring thriller.
Narang, who at the age of 30 is looking to make up for lost time as a first-class cricketer, will hope to score his third first-class half-century on Saturday and get his side into the lead. Narang, who bowls offspin, is currently on 99 first-class wickets.
Earlier, India A managed to stretch their first-innings score from the overnight 224 for 7 to 297 courtesy of lower-order fireworks from Avesh Khan, who struck an unbeaten 51, his second first-class fifty. He was well supported by Prasidh Krishna, who made 34. A bulk of the contribution had come on the opening day courtesy of Shashwat Rawat's 124.
Vyshak, who is on the selectors' radar after being awarded a fast-bowling contract, picked up two of the three remaining wickets; he finished with figures of 4 for 51. Anshul Kamboj, the Haryana quick fresh off an eight-for in the previous game, ended with 3 for 49.
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

India C Innings
Player NameRB
RD Gaikwad
caught1720
B Sai Sudharsan
caught1751
RM Patidar
bowled01
Ishan Kishan
bowled511
B Indrajith
retired hurt3461
Abishek Porel
caught82113
MJ Suthar
bowled211
P Narang
not out3593
A Kamboj
bowled13
V Vyshak
not out1425
Extras(b 4, nb 5)
Total216(7 wkts; 64 ovs)
Duleep Trophy

TeamMWLDPTQuotient
IND-C210191.440
IND-B210170.877
IND-A211061.347
IND-D202000.598
