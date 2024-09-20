Kishan, Patidar miss out as India A call the shots

India C 216 for 7 (Porel 82, Aaqib 3-43) trail India A 297 (Rawat 124, Avesh 51*, Vyshak 4-51) by 81 runs
At stumps on day two, India C were 216 for 7, seemingly in a better position courtesy of an unbroken 49-run stand between Pulkit Narang
and Vijaykumar Vyshak
.
The bulk of the damage was done by 20-year-old Uttar Pradesh seamer Aaqib Khan
, who dismissed Gaikwad (17), Sudharsan (17) and Patidar (first-ball duck) after coming on first change. The innings was then revived by Abishek Porel
, who continues to enjoy a breakout year.
Porel, one of the bright performers for Delhi Capitals at IPL 2024, struck 82 off 113 balls to build on a clutch unbeaten 35 in the previous game that helped his side clinch a low-scoring thriller.
Narang, who at the age of 30 is looking to make up for lost time as a first-class cricketer, will hope to score his third first-class half-century on Saturday and get his side into the lead. Narang, who bowls offspin, is currently on 99 first-class wickets.
Earlier, India A managed to stretch their first-innings score from the overnight 224 for 7 to 297 courtesy of lower-order fireworks from Avesh Khan
, who struck an unbeaten 51, his second first-class fifty. He was well supported by Prasidh Krishna, who made 34. A bulk of the contribution had come on the opening day courtesy of Shashwat Rawat
's 124.
Vyshak, who is on the selectors' radar after being awarded a fast-bowling contract, picked up two of the three remaining wickets; he finished with figures of 4 for 51. Anshul Kamboj
, the Haryana quick fresh off an eight-for in the previous game, ended with 3 for 49.