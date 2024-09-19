Matches (19)
CPL 2024 (2)
SL vs NZ (1)
WCL 2 (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
PAK vs SA [Women] (2)
AFG vs SA (1)

India A vs India C, 6th Match at Anantapur, Duleep Trophy, Sep 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Anantapur, September 19 - 22, 2024, Duleep Trophy
PrevNext
India A FlagIndia A
India C FlagIndia C
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
IND-A Win & Bat
IND-C Win & Bat
IND-A Win & Bowl
IND-C Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NT Tilak Varma
5 M • 278 Runs • 55.6 Avg • 43.1 SR
Pratham Singh
1 M • 129 Runs • 64.5 Avg • 58.1 SR
RD Gaikwad
2 M • 171 Runs • 42.75 Avg • 73.07 SR
B Indrajith
2 M • 162 Runs • 54 Avg • 49.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SZ Mulani
2 M • 11 Wkts • 3.84 Econ • 35.27 SR
KK Ahmed
2 M • 9 Wkts • 3.48 Econ • 37.33 SR
A Kamboj
2 M • 11 Wkts • 3.18 Econ • 28.27 SR
MJ Suthar
2 M • 8 Wkts • 2.84 Econ • 44.37 SR
Squad
IND-A
IND-C
Player
Role
Mayank Agarwal (c)
Batter
Aaqib Khan 
-
Khaleel Ahmed 
Bowler
Avesh Khan 
Bowler
Shivam Dube 
Allrounder
Tanush Kotian 
Bowling Allrounder
Kumar Kushagra 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shams Mulani 
Allrounder
Riyan Parag 
Top order Batter
Prasidh Krishna 
Bowler
Pratham Singh 
Opening Batter
Shaik Rasheed 
Batter
Shashwat Rawat 
-
Tilak Varma 
Batting Allrounder
Akshay Wadkar 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
Series
Season2024/25
Match days19,20,21,22 September 2024 - day (4-day match)
Language
English
Duleep Trophy News

Mulani, Kotian share seven wickets in India A's big win

India A remain in contention to finish on top of the table heading into the final round

Mulani, Kotian share seven wickets in India A's big win

Kamboj takes career-best eight-for, Gaikwad hits fifty as India C eke out draw

Kamboj's performance was among his most impactful yet in a nascent first-class career

Kamboj takes career-best eight-for, Gaikwad hits fifty as India C eke out draw

Easwaran makes 143*, but Kamboj's five-star show puts India C in the driver's seat

Musheer, Sarfaraz, Rinku, and Reddy all fell cheaply to Kamboj and let go of the advantage India B had going into day three

Easwaran makes 143*, but Kamboj's five-star show puts India C in the driver's seat

Tilak, Pratham centuries leave India D with mountain to climb

India A declared at 380 for 3 in the final session, setting up a massive target of 488

Tilak, Pratham centuries leave India D with mountain to climb

Suthar proves all-round chops in India C's imposing total

Abhimanyu and Jagadeesan lead India B's strong charge in the face of India C's first innings score of 525

Suthar proves all-round chops in India C's imposing total
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Duleep Trophy

TeamMWLDPT
IND-C21019
IND-B21017
IND-A21106
IND-D20200
Full Table