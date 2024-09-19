Matches (19)
India A vs India C, 6th Match at Anantapur, Duleep Trophy, Sep 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India A
D
W
W
L
W
India C
W
D
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-A5 M • 278 Runs • 55.6 Avg • 43.1 SR
IND-A1 M • 129 Runs • 64.5 Avg • 58.1 SR
IND-C2 M • 171 Runs • 42.75 Avg • 73.07 SR
IND-C2 M • 162 Runs • 54 Avg • 49.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-A2 M • 11 Wkts • 3.84 Econ • 35.27 SR
IND-A2 M • 9 Wkts • 3.48 Econ • 37.33 SR
IND-C2 M • 11 Wkts • 3.18 Econ • 28.27 SR
IND-C2 M • 8 Wkts • 2.84 Econ • 44.37 SR
Squad
IND-A
IND-C
Player
Role
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|19,20,21,22 September 2024 - day (4-day match)
