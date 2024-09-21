Parag, Rawat fifties strengthen India A's push for win

Having taken a 63-run lead, swift half-centuries from Parag (73) and Rawat (53) helped stretch their lead to 333 at stumps with four wickets remaining. The pair added 105 for the fourth wicket, with the partnership broken when left-arm spinner Manav Suthar had Rawat.

This was Parag's first half-century of the competition. For Rawat, the 23-year-old Baroda batter, this was a second big score in the match, to go with 124 in the first innings, his sixth first-class century in just his 17th game. Three of his hundreds have come in 2024. Kumar Kushagra, the Jharkhand wicketkeeper, finished the day unbeaten on 40 with Tanush Kotian for company.