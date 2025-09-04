Jagadeesan, Gurjapneet take South Zone to final

Unlike the start of his first innings, when he had to be cautious, Jagadeesan has played more freely today, much like he did from the second session on day one. He has struck a flurry of boundaries, including one between square leg and midwicket, and another down the ground to long-on off Anshul Kamboj. He followed it up with a beautiful cover drive off Yudhvir Singh. In the last hour, he has kept his boundaries confined to the long-on region. Six fours have come in his 60-ball stay so far. ICYMI, his impressive 197 in the first innings earned him a call-up to the India A squad for the upcoming series against Australia A. And he has now carried forward his fine form into the second innings, continuing to play with confidence and flair.