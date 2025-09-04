Jagadeesan, Gurjapneet take South Zone to final

Live
Jagadeesan, Gurjapneet take South Zone to finalBy Srinidhi Ramanujam
Smaran, Siddarth in South Zone squad for Duleep final
Karnataka's R Smaran and Tamil Nadu's C Andre Siddarth have been added to South Zone's squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy final against Central Zone at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
The pair will replace Devdutt Padikkal and N Jagadeesan who will now link up with the India A squad for the upcoming multi-day games against Australia A in Lucknow. In Jagadeesan's absence, captain Mohammed Azharuddeen will double up as South Zone's keeper.
South Zone squad: Mohammed Azharuddeen (capt&wk), Ricky Bhui (vice-capt), R Smaran, Mohit Kale, Sheikh Rasheed, Tanmay Agarwal, Salman Nizar, C Andre Siddarth, Tanay Thyagarajan, Gurjapneet Singh, MD Nidheesh, V Kousik, Ankit Sharma, T Vijay, NP Basil
Stand-bys: Mohit Redkar (Goa), Snehal Kautankar (Goa), Eden Apple Tom (Kerala), Ajay Rohera (Pondicherry), G Anikeeth Reddy (Hyderabad)
Jagadeesan notches up 197, 52* as South qualify
South Zone 536 (Jagadeesan 197, Thyagarajan 58, Padikkal 57, Bhui 54, Sindhu 5-125) and 95 for 1 (Jagadeesan 52*, Nabi 1-23) drew with North Zone 361 (Khajuria 128, Sindhu 82, Gurjapneet 4-96, Nidheesh 3-82)
It's all over. South Zone have qualified for the final on the basis of first-innings lead.
South Zone firmly dominated the match, beginning with an imposing first-innings total of 536. Despite the gamble of picking only four bowlers, including just one spinner, their strategy paid off. Jagadeesan's brilliant 197 anchored their innings, while Tanmay, Bhui, Padikkal, and Thyagarajan all chipped in with vital contributions.
In response, North Zone's resistance was led by a solid century from Khajuria and 82 from Sindhu, who followed up his five-wicket haul with a valiant knock. However, South's pacers, Gurjapneet and Nidheesh in particular, had the last say, taking seven wickets between them and leaving North Zone well short of South’s total.
After gaining a 175-run lead, South’s openers, Jagadeesan and Tanmay, extended the advantage beyond 200 before lunch, navigating the seven overs with ease. Jagadeesan, who had been cautious in the first innings, played with greater freedom in the second. He struck an unbeaten 52 off 69 balls.
After 197, Jagadeesan scores fifty
Unlike the start of his first innings, when he had to be cautious, Jagadeesan has played more freely today, much like he did from the second session on day one. He has struck a flurry of boundaries, including one between square leg and midwicket, and another down the ground to long-on off Anshul Kamboj. He followed it up with a beautiful cover drive off Yudhvir Singh. In the last hour, he has kept his boundaries confined to the long-on region. Six fours have come in his 60-ball stay so far. ICYMI, his impressive 197 in the first innings earned him a call-up to the India A squad for the upcoming series against Australia A. And he has now carried forward his fine form into the second innings, continuing to play with confidence and flair.
Tanmay falls after lunch
North Zone have their first breakthrough and it's the South Zone opener Tanmay Agarwal. It's the pace of Auqib Nabi that did the damage. Tanmay was on backfoot and was beaten for pace as the ball crashed on to the middle stump. Devdutt Padikkal walks in at No. 3.
South Zone 536 and 34 for 1 lead North Zone 361 (Khajuria 128, Sindhu 82, Gurjapneet 4-96, Nidheesh 3-82) by 209 runs
South Zone go to lunch with 200-run lead
Lunch - South Zone 536 and 33 for 0 (Tanmay 13*, Jagadeesan 11*) lead North Zone 361 all out (Khajuria 128, Sindhu 82, Gurjapneet 4-96, Nidheesh 3-82) by 208 runs
The South Zone bowlers came in with a clear target: to pick up the remaining five North Zone wickets, and they did just that within the first two hours, with pacers Nidheesh and Gurjapneet leading the charge. Mixing up their lengths cleverly - alternating between short balls and fuller deliveries - they broke through despite a brisk stand between Dagar and Lotra. With 175-run first-innings lead in hand, South’s openers Jagadeesan and Tanmay negotiated seven comfortable overs, extending the lead past 200 by lunch.
Gurjapneet's four hands South first-innings lead
That’s it for North. Gurjapneet Singh wraps up the innings with the dismissal of Auqib Nabi, who edged one to the keeper. North Zone are all out for 361, handing South a commanding 175-run first-innings lead
South Zone lead North Zone 361 all out (Khajuria 128, Sindhu 82, Gurjapneet 4-96, Nidheesh 3-82) by 175 runs
North Zone lose four on fourth morning
North Zone have lost four wickets in the morning session, with Yudhvir Singh the latest to fall. He attempted to defend a full delivery from Thyagarajan but ended up offering a easy catch to Mohit Kale at silly point. South are now just one wicket away from securing a significant first-innings lead.
North Zone 339 for 9 and trail South Zone by 197 runs
Quick wickets put South ahead
Just when North were building a brisk partnership, Nidheesh broke through by bowling out Lotra, bringing South closer to a first-innings lead. It was a length delivery from the Kerala pacer, Lotra came forward to defend, but the ball breached his defence and crashed into the middle stump. The duo had put on 47 runs in 60 balls.
In his next over, Dagar chopped the ball on to give Nidheesh his third wicket. South Zone are two wickets away from first-innings lead
North Zone 328 for 8 and trail South Zone by 208 runs
Lotra, Dagar score briskly
Since the early loss of a wicket, Sahil Lotra and Mayank Dagar have been unsettling the bowlers with their positive intent. They’ve run well between the wickets - even attempting a risky single when Nidheesh tried to run out Lotra off his own bowling.
Dagar has already struck five boundaries in his first 30 balls to move to 29. He hasn’t hesitated to step down the track or take on the short balls, hooking and pulling both Koushik and Nidheesh confidently.
When spinner Thyagarajan was brought into the attack for the first time today, after the 89th over, a mix-up nearly ended the partnership. Lotra tapped one to the leg side and set off for a quick single, but was sent back by Dagar halfway down the pitch. Jagadeesan collected and broke the stumps, but Lotra’s full-stretch dive saved him. A risky approach - but it’s paying off so far.
Koushik gets Khajuria, South in control
There comes the first wicket of the day for South Zone in overcast conditions! It's the Goa pacer Vasuki Koushik, who has struck in the second over of the day. Centurion Shubham Khajuria plays down the wrong line from the crease, and sees the ball eventually crashing on to the middle stump. South Zone are firmly ahead.
North Zone 279 for 6 (Khajuria 128, Gurjapneet 3-67) and trail South Zone by 257 runs
Welcome back to day four
Hello and welcome to day 4 of the semi-final at BCCI's Centre of Excellence from the outskirts of Bengaluru. It rained here last evening but we are good to start on time. Shubham Khajuria, who is on 128*, takes strikes with Gurjapneet Singh bowling the first over of the day. Crucial session for both teams. North Zone will be looking to cut down the deficit and importantly, not lose early wickets. South Zone are ahead in the game in this context, and if they take the first-innings lead, they will qualify for the final, scheduled to begin on September 11.
Khajuria ton but South still in the game
North Zone 278 for 5 (Khajuria 128*, Sindhu 82, Gurjapneet 3-67) trail South Zone 536 (Jagadeesan 197, Sindhu 5-125) by 258 runs
That will be Stumps. Bad light has stopped the play.
North Zone end the day on 278 for 5 with a deficit of 258 runs. They lost two batters early, to Gurjapneet Singh, and then Nidheesh added a wicket to further dent them. But Khajuria and Sindhu have redeemed them with a solid 171-run stand for the fourth wicket. North Zone controlled the second session, not giving away any wicket. But in the third session, after the rain break, they lost well-set Sindhu and wicketkeeper Wadhawan (run out) as South bounced back.
Going into the final day, North Zone will be relying on Khajuria, who is unbeaten on 128, for the first-innings lead.
Gurjapneet strikes, Sindhu falls for 82
Finally a wicket for South Zone. Sindhu played an upper cut to Gurjapneet's short ball, only to be caught at deep third by substitute fielder Rasheed. The left-hander has played a crucial knock for North, scoring 82 runs with the bat after taking a five-for on Friday. With Khajuria, he has stitched a 171-run stand off 299 balls for the fourth wicket and helped North cut down deficit.
Central Zone 272 for 4 after 76 overs and trail South Zone by 264 runs
Century for Khajuria
Khajuria taps one to the deep third for four and completes his eighth first-class century off 204 balls. It's been a controlled innings from the Jammu and Kashmir batter, which saw him scoring 15 boundaries and one six. Khajuria is a conventional batter, playing to the demands of first-class cricket.
Covers come off
The sky has cleared and the covers are being removed. The umpires are out on the field for an inspection. A super-sopper has come out to the middle to make the outfield match-ready. The official word is play will start at 4.10pm IST, in 10 mins, with the third session being extended to 5.15pm.
Rain stops plays
A drizzle has stopped the play. Players are off the field with covers coming on. Looks like a passing shower. Khajuria, who is batting on 97, has to wait for a while to reach his century.
The drizzle has gotten heavier now after five mins.
North Zone 234 for 3 in 66.2 overs, trail South Zone by 302 runs
Khajuria, Sindhu fifties frustrate South
Tea North Zone 213 for 3 (Khajuria 79*, Sindhu 68*, Gurjapneet 2-48) trail South Zone by 323 runs
Solid session for North Zone as they cut down the deficit to 323 runs. This is also the first wicketless session in the semi-final, with Khajuria and Sindhu adding 98 runs post lunch. Sindhu, who picked up a five-wicket haul yesterday, has raced his way to 68 not out while Khajuria has remained unbeaten and firm on 79.
Khajuria, Sindhu solid for North
The left-right pair of Sindhu and Khajuria has settled in nicely in the second session, with their fourth-wicket stand currently at 73 off 160 deliveries. Gurjapneet bowled two more overs in his second spell after lunch before being replaced by Thyagarajan. From the other end, Koushik and Nidheesh steamed in with pace and accuracy. Although there were a few appeals for lbw and caught behind, the umpire remained unmoved. Khajuria, having converted his start into a fifty, also smashed a six over long-on in the 50th over to accelerate the scoring while Sindhu’s boundaries have mostly come on the leg side.
South Zone, with only one specialist spinner in Thyagarajan, brought in Bhui in an attempt to break the partnership but they are still searching for a wicket under cloudy skies.
North Zone 174 for 3 after 53 overs and trail by 362 runs
Fifty for Khajuria
The Jammu and Kashmir batter has steadily worked his way to a half-century, reaching the milestone just 20 minutes into the second session. Resuming after lunch on 40, Khajuria picked up a few boundaries - including a flick towards fine leg and a straight drive off V Koushik on consecutive deliveries - to bring up his fifty off 107 balls. This is Khajuria’s 26th first-class fifty.
Khajuria keeps North steady
Lunch - North Zone 115 for 3 after 32 overs(Khajuria 40*, Badoni 40, Sindhu 11*, Gurjapneet 2-32) trail South Zone by 421 runs
North Zone have scored at 3.59 runs per over, now placed at 115 for 3. Early strikes from Gurjapneet set the tone for South, and Nidheesh added another wicket to further dent North's progress. While Badoni raced to 40 before being trapped lbw, Khajuria has remained solid at the other end. He is unbeaten on 40, having faced 93 balls and hit six fours. The pitch hasn't broken down as expected for a day 3 surface; there is still something in it for both the bowlers and the batters. If South pick up a few more wickets, they will be in control. However, North will hope that Khajuria and Sindhu can play the long grind.
Nidheesh strikes, North cross 100
There's a lot going on in the last half an hour. Badoni and Khajuria took North Zone past 100 in the first ball of the 27th over. In the same over, Nidheesh - who was bowling his second spell - trapped Badoni lbw to bring South back into the game. Badoni had raced to 40 off 57 deliveries, including five clean fours, and had put on 63 runs off 111 balls with Khajuria.
North Zone 101 for 3 after 26.3 overs
Injury scare for South Zone
Left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan took a blow to his bowling hand in his fifth over. The physio ran in to check his left hand. After a while, he was good to go. South Zone had already taken a gamble having three fast bowlers and just one spinner in Thyagarajan in the playing XI. Though Bhui can chip in with a few overs, they will be a bowler short if South lose Thyagarajan.
A few overs later, in the 24th, Ayush Badoni hit Salman Nizar on his right ankle, who was standing at silly point. Nizar was seen in pain and laid flat on his back immediately, holding his leg. After physio's inspection, he was carried off to the dugout by two players on their shoulders.
North steady after early jitters
Drinks have been taken. In the first hour, the skies played a game of hide and seek with the sun, mirroring the momentum swings between both teams. North Zone have scored briskly since Yash Dhull's dismissal. Khajuria and Ayush Badoni have been solid, hitting a few boundaries on the offside with neat cover drives. Their partnership currently stands at 33* off 48 deliveries. South Zone introduced spin through Tanay Thyagarajan after 15 overs of pace, following Gurjapneet's seven straight overs.
North Zone 71 for 2 after 16 overs
Make it two for Gurjapneet!
Yash Dhull, who is coming off a century in the quarter-final, started the innings with a four each against Gurjapneet and Nidheesh and looked set to up the tempo. However, he was caught in two minds at the point of impact, trying to ride the bounce from Gurjapneet, and he didn't do it effectively. The length ball from the left-arm pacer went between his bat and pad and took the top of his middle and off stump.
North Zone 38 for 2 after 8 overs and trail South Zone by 498 runs
Gurjapneet strikes for South
South Zone have their first wicket and it is the North Zone captain Ankit Kumar, who has to depart. Gurjapneet Singh, in to this third over and sixth of the innings, bowled a length ball around off stumps and Ankit tried to defend and got hit on the pad. There was a huge appeal from South players for LBW. On-field umpire Akshay Totre took his time but eventually raised his finger. Ankit walked off in disappointment.
There was so much going on in the previous over, too, bowled by Nidheesh. the first ball saw Khajuria chasing a wide delivery and the ball going in between the second slip and gully. He flicked second delivery towards fine leg and then drove the last ball of the over towards cover for another four.
North Zone 20 for 1 after 5.1 overs
Welcome back to day 3
Hello and welcome to day 3 of the semi-final! It's bright and sunny out there at BCCI's Centre of Excellence. Nidheesh MD opened the bowling for South Zone and there was good carry. Ankit Kumar, the captain of North Zone, got off the mark with a beautiful backfoot punch towards deep backward point. Gurjapneet Singh, the tall left-arm pacer, is operating from the other end. An important session for both teams to set the tone in the second innings.
To recap the second day, Jagadeesan missed out on a double-century, falling for 197, but his knock lifted South Zone to 536. Left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu starred for North Zone, picking up a five-wicket haul.
South Zone all out for 536
South Zone 536 (Jagadeesan 197, Thyaagarajan 58, Bhui 54, Sindhu 5-125) vs North Zone
That will be Stumps. Left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu wrapped up the tail and completed his five-wicket haul to skittle South Zone for 536 in 169.2 overs. He has sent down 47.2 overs - the most of number of overs for North Zone across the two days - when rest of the bowlers toiled for wickets. South Zone added 239 runs on day 2, with a few handy half-centuries from Ricky Bhui (54), Tanay Thyagarajan (58) at No. 6 and No. 8 respectively, while Salman Nizar and Gurjapneet Singh also scored 29 each to lift the team.
Earlier in the day, Jagadeesan missed out on a double-century, falling for 197 just before lunch, after a mix-up with Ricky Bhui. While there was movement off the pitch for fast bowlers on the opening day, the pitch eased out on day 2, allowing South Zone batters to comfortably be placed in a strong position.
500 up for South Zone
South Zone have crossed the 500-mark in the first hour of the third session. Thyagarajan and Gurjapneet have looked solid in their eight-wicket stand. The highlight of the session so far was Gurjapneet's six towards deep midwicket, when he went deep in crease and smashed one off Sindhu.
South Zone move steadily towards 500
Tea - South Zone 476 for 7 (Jagadeesan 197, Bhui 54, Sindhu 3-98) vs North Zone
South Zone have managed to keep the ship moving. They have added 85 runs in the second session for the loss of two wickets. Ricky Bhui converted his start to a half-century . Tanay Thyagarajan and Gurjapneet Singh are unbeaten on 32 and 11, respectively, with South Zone moving closely to 500-run total. It has become easier to bat on on day 2 but North Zone will be hoping to wrap this up in the next session.
Bhui falls after fifty, North bounce back
Change of bowler brings a wicket for North Zone. Bhui accelerated after lunch - struck a four down the ground off Kamboj and then hit a four and a six to long-off against Sahil Lotra - to bring up his half century. North Zone brought in Nishant Sindhu for the first time in the second session and he struck immediately as Bhui nicked one to North Zone captain Ankit Kumar off his first delivery of the over.
South Zone 421 for 6
South Zone close to 400
Lunch - South Zone 391 for 5 (Jagadeesan 197, Bhui 37*, Kamboj 2-57, Sindhu 2-82) vs North Zone
A dramatic end to the first session on Day 2. Jagadeesan, who started the day on 148, looked in control for his double century. South Zone lost Azharuddeen early in the morning and it was Jagadeesan and Bhui who steadied the innings with their 87-run stand that came off 194 deliveries. But North Zone would want to believe that the run-out of Jagadeesan in the penultimate over of the session broke the momentum. They would be hoping for a few quick wickets when the play resumes after lunch. Bhui has looked largely comfortable against spinner Sindhu and Dagar and would be keen to carry forward.
Jagadeesan falls for 197!
Drama unfolds and Jagadeesan has to depart for 197! A bad mix-up between Bhui and the wicketkeeper. Bhui taps one down the ground to point and Jagadeesan calls for a quick single. Bhui agrees to it initially and then decided not to take the run after seeing the ball being stopped by Sindhu quickly. But by that time, Jagadeesan had charged towards the striker's end. Bhui stands there deep in crease, wanting to save his wicket. Dagar, the bowler, gets the ball back from Sindhu and he quickly dislodges the bails at the non-striker's end. Jagadeesan is visibly frustrated and throws a few words at Bhui in anger. The third umpire confirms that it is Jagadeesan who is dismissed. Unfortunate.
South Zone crosses 350
Having started the day on 297 for 3, South Zone have steadily moved past 350. Jagadeesan and Bhui have taken 121 balls to stitch a 50-run stand for the fifth wicket. Barring the two fours and a straight six down the ground from Bhui, the two have taken runs through singles and doubles.
Jagadeesan gets another life
North Zone has been trying to secure another breakthrough since the early fall of the first wicket this morning, focusing on short deliveries aimed at the batters. However, Jagadeesan and Bhui have remained steady, successfully negating the pressure. Jagadeesan even pulled Auqib Nabi twice, one of which found the fine-leg boundary. But the real chance came in the 96th over when Yudhvir Singh, who had replaced Kamboj, bowled a length ball outside off. Jagadeesan edged it thickly to the wide first slip, where Nishant Sindhu dived to his left but fumbled the catch. At that point, Jagadeesan was on 163. Earlier, Kamboj dismissed him off a no-ball when he was batting on 9 on the first day.
Welcome back to day 2!
Out here on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the Duleep Trophy semi-final feels like a different world. The usual city buzz is replaced by gentle rustling of trees and the soft hum of the flights that take off every few minutes beyond the ground. On this peaceful patch of land, under a clear sky, I welcome you to the coverage of the day 2 of North Zone vs South Zone.
Unlike yesterday where we had a delayed start due to overnight rain, we are on time today. N Jagadeesan has just crossed 150, with Anshul Kamboj starting the proceedings for North Zone. The new ball has been taken after 81 overs. Kamboj has struck early, removing the overnight batter Azharuddeen. Ricky Bhui joins Jagadeesan on the other end now and South Zone will be keen to take this total forward after scoring almost 300 on the first day. Will North fight back with wickets? or Will we see South batters stretching the total? Follow this space to know more.
South Zone close day at 297 for 3
South Zone 297 for 3 (Jagadeesan 148*, Padikkal 57, Tanmay 43, Sindhu 2-59, Kamboj 1-47) vs North Zone
It has become quite dark all of a sudden. The rain clouds are hovering over the ground and the umpires are seen having a word with players whether to continue. That will be stumps.
N Jagadeesan was the standout performer on day 1, crafting a composed century to guide South Zone to a strong position. After a cautious start - reaching his fifty off 124 balls - Jagadeesan shifted gears post-lunch, accelerating fluently to bring up his hundred off just 60 more deliveries.
He was well supported by Devdutt Padikkal, who added a brisk half-century in a 128-run second-wicket stand that lifted South past 250. While North Zone found a couple of breakthroughs late in the day - including Padikkal at the stroke of tea - they toiled for large parts without much reward. The pitch offered little assistance, and South's batters capitalised.
By stumps, Jagadeesan remained unbeaten on 148, with South Zone on 297 for 3
Jagadeesan keeps South ticking
Slowly but steadily, South Zone have crossed the 250 mark and are eyeing a strong finish to the day. Jagadeesan continues to grind it out, having faced over 200 deliveries. However, North Zone struck after the first hour of the final session, with Nishant Sindhu trapping Mohit Kale lbw. A loud appeal was followed by a swift decision from the umpire. Captain Azharuddeen has now joined the opener at the crease.
South Zone 268 for 3 after 72 overs
Ton-up Jagadeesan, Padikkal put South ahead
Tea - South Zone 231 for 2 (Jagadeesan 110*, Padikkal 57, Tanmay 43, Sindhu 1-38, Kamboj 1-40) vs North Zone
The second session witnessed a flurry of runs as the batters added 152 to the total. Jagadeesan and Devdutt Padikkal both reached well-deserved fifties, showcasing a blend of patience and aggression. Jagadeesan accelerated impressively after his fifty, unleashing powerful strokes including towering sixes and crisp boundaries. Padikkal, meanwhile, played with finesse, finding gaps with precise drives and cuts. Their second-wicket partnership - 128 runs off 168 balls - has firmly taken the innings forward, setting a strong platform for the middle order.
However, at the stroke of tea - the session was extended by half an hour due to a delayed start - Padikkal threw his wicket away, chasing a wide delivery from Kamboj and being caught by the wicketkeeper.
Jagadeesan brings up century
Hundred for Jagadeesan. The highlight of his innings has been the way he accelerated, going from 50 off 124 balls to notch up his century off just the next 60 deliveries. He showcased a blend of power and timing, including a well-placed loft over mid-off for his first boundary after reaching fifty.
On the very next ball, he hammered a powerful straight four, followed shortly by a towering six off left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar that earned applause from his team-mates. Jagadeesan maintained his aggressive strokeplay with another brisk four, this time heaving the ball to the right of mid-on off Sindhu. Soon after, he punished Dagar with a lofted six over long on, and then cut one on the backfoot to the deep third boundary to comfortably move into the 90s.
Fifty for Jagadeesan
He slaps one down the ground towards long off and takes a single to complete his half-century, off Sindhu. After a cautious first session, Jagadeesan has picked up the pace in the hour following lunch, scoring some quick runs. So far, he has hit only three fours, with the majority of his runs coming through quick singles and doubles, showing his intent to keep the scoreboard moving.
ICYMI, Jagadeesan spoke to ESPNcricinfo recently, where the batter opened up about his maiden India Test call-up for the England series and how he his hoping to build on recent gains in career more of lows than highs. Read here.
The left-arm spinner finally strikes, in the 32nd over, ending the patient first-wicket partnership that had just crossed the century mark. Tanmay, standing deep in his crease, attempted a sharp cut shot but got a little too close to the ball. The ball sneaked through and crashed into the stumps, bringing an end to his promising innings. He has to depart for 43. In walks, Devdutt Padikkal, another left-hander to join Jagadeesan.
South Zone 103 for 1
Jagadeesan, Tanmay put on 100-run stand
If the first session was about setting up, the second has been about accelerating. The openers have carried their form through lunch and brought up a brisk 100-run stand. Jagadeesan has been especially sharp - picking up a couple of quick twos and unfurling a backfoot punch off Sindhu that oozed timing. He even took on Kamboj with a confident hook shot, signaling the shift in tempo.
Tanmay, meanwhile, tried mixing it up - unveiling a reverse sweep off Sindhu and then surviving an lbw appeal after mistiming a sweep. Bit of risk, but clear intent from both.
The pitch looks to be easing up, and unless the bowlers find something soon, this could be a long grind. The planes aren’t the only things flying past at this ground.
Openers Jagadeesan, Tanmay solid
Lunch - South Zone 79 for 0 (Tanmay 33*, Jagadeesan 30*) vs North Zone
The first session belonged to South Zone with openers Jagadeesan and Tanmay taking the side to 79 for no loss in24 overs. Tanmay started off briskly in the first hour with a few easy boundaries after the delayed start but played cautiously as the match progressed. Jagadeesan got a reprieve on 9 when he nicked one to keeper off Kamboj , only to be deemed a no-ball as the bowler had overstepped. The pitch showed some low bounce, with the seam offering a bit of movement off the surface. After 19 overs of pace, North Zone introduced (left-arm) spin through Nishant Sindhu. He bowled three overs before lunch, made Jagadeesan play deep in the crease and appealed for lbw when there was an inside edge. But they are still searching for the first wicket.
Unlucky Kamboj
North Zone almost had their first breakthrough in the 11th over. Kamboj - in his sixth straight over - bowled a length ball around off stump which forced Jagadeesan, who was on 9, to drive forward. But the batter only managed a thick outside edge, with the North Zone keeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan staying low and collecting the ball cleanly. However, it was signalled not out by the umpire since the bowler had overstepped. Devdutt Padikkal, who was padded up and was about to step on to the field, was sent back.
Steady start for South
Openers Jagadeesan and Tanmay have been solid since the start. Left-handed Tanmay, in particular, has been keen on singles but also found two boundaries on the leg side in his first 30 balls. Jagadeesan's first four came off Anshul Kamboj in the seventh over of the innings, a flick towards deep square leg. Auqib Nabi, the fast bowler who picked up four wickets in four balls in the quarter-final, bowled three overs and conceded 13 before being replaced by Yudhvir Singh.
Kamboj has looked the better bowler this morning, teasing the batters with a few deliveries that beat the outside edge. But he hasn't been able to find a breakthrough yet.
South Zone 33 for 0 after 9 overs
North win toss and field
North Zone have won the toss and decided to field first after the toss was delayed due to wet outfield. Tanmay Agarwal and N Jagadeesan are the openers for South. Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar and Nidheesh MD are all named in the playing XI.
South Zone: N Jagadeesan, Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Mohammed Azharudden(capt), Ricky Bhui, Salman Nizar, Tanay Thyagarajan, Gurjapneet Singh, Nidheesh MD, Koushik V
North Zone : Ankit Kumar (capt), Shubham Khajuria, Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Kanhaiya Wadhavan (wk), Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Auqib Nabi, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj
North vs South's start delayed
Hello and welcome to the Duleep Trophy semi-final at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. It's North Zone vs South Zone at Ground 1. The sun has just come out, but the heavy rain last night has delayed the toss, which was supposed to take place at 9am. The inspection is happening now, and we will know more about the start soon. Stay tuned...
