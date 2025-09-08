Devdutt Padikkal is back, determined to make up for lost months

It's been a stop-start year-and-a-half for Devdutt Padikkal . There was a Test debut in March last year and a second cap in Perth in November. He began 2025 with a century and an 86 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and enjoyed a successful homecoming in the IPL with consistent scores for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). But just as he really seemed to be hitting his stride, with back-to-back match-winning half-centuries against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, a hamstring injury ruled him out of the rest of the season, forcing him to watch from the outside as RCB won their first-ever title. The injury also kept him out of contention for India A's tour of England in May-June.

"It [this tournament] was very important," Padikkal tells ESPNcricinfo. "I haven't played much red-ball cricket for some time now. So coming into this game, I knew that I needed to make sure that I was getting back into the groove of things. I am really happy that I was able to spend some time out there and get a few runs."

Padikkal walked out to bat when South Zone were 103 for 1 on the second session of day one, with the seamers still finding a little bit of movement at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He looked confident from the get-go, driving elegantly through the covers, cutting behind square for a pair of boundaries, and pushing the ball down the ground with ease. He raced to his half-century in just 64 balls, and hit seven fours before chasing a wide delivery and nicking Anshul Kamboj to the keeper.

By his own admission, Padikkal was playing "too many shots", likely a carry-over from his recent stint in the Maharaja Trophy (Karnataka's T20 tournament), where he was the Player of the Tournament for his chart-topping 449 runs in 12 innings for Hubli Tigers, including an unbeaten 99.

"That's the frustrating part," Padikkal says of his dismissal. "It's just a moment of lapse of concentration, which probably is more down to the fact that I have played very little red-ball cricket over the last few months. So that's something that I need to work on.

"Obviously, coming from T20 cricket directly here, I felt like I was playing a few too many shots, even in the first innings. Which is something that I need to think about a little bit. And hopefully, going into the A series, I can work on that."

A hamstring injury cut short a promising IPL season for Padikkal • BCCI

Judging by his approach in the second innings, he already seems to have done so. On the final morning, South Zone took five quick wickets to bowl North Zone out for 361, securing a crucial first-innings lead and a place in the final. When Padikkal joined N Jagadeesan, the pair swapped roles from the first innings, during which the latter had crafted a 352-ball 197. Jagadeesan, a picture of patience during that innings, hit a flurry of boundaries now to reach his fifty off just 60 balls. Padikkal, meanwhile, finished unbeaten on 16 off 54 balls, hitting just the one four.

Padikkal admitted that the months away from the game were some of the hardest he's gone through, particularly as a local boy watching RCB lift the IPL trophy without him.

"Obviously, the first couple of weeks were the hardest," he says. "Because you have to come to terms [with the fact] that you are not going to be playing much cricket for a month or so. And especially watching the IPL from home was a bit challenging.

"I would have loved to be a part of that side, winning the trophy. That is the first couple of weeks and after that, again, you just switch into that zone of trying to get better.

"During rehab, it gives you a lot of time to just focus on yourself in terms of what you need to work on. Because during a season, it is very hard to really give that time to yourself to look at the specific areas that you need to work on. So during my rehab, I was just looking to find things that I struggled with during the season physically and in terms of my technique, and trying to see how I can make that adjustment going into the next season.

"So, I feel I used that very well during those couple of months. I am really happy where I am at now."

After the Duleep Trophy final, Padikkal's next assignment is an unofficial Test series for India A against Australia A • PTI

Now back in the India A set-up, Padikkal isn't just looking to make up for lost time but hoping to make a statement. With two home Test series on the horizon - India are playing two Tests each against West Indies in October and South Africa in November - he knows he could get an opportunity if he stays consistent.

"You know, every game that you play, especially for India, is very important," he says. "We have a few home Test series coming up. I'm looking forward to making a mark in the A series to hopefully stake a claim for that team as well. But at the same time, you have to just go out there and bat.

"I really enjoyed batting here in red-ball cricket. And just more opportunities to play red-ball cricket are always welcome."

For all the ups and downs, the ambition remains intact. After earning his Test cap, Padikkal doesn't want to dwell on milestones with his eyes firmly set on the long haul.

"I wouldn't say life's changed [since the Test debut]," he says. "Obviously, playing Test cricket for India is one of the biggest achievements you can have as a cricketer. But at the same time, I have high ambitions. So just playing or just making my debut is not what my career is going to be about.