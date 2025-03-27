Matches (7)
IPL (2)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
NZ vs PAK (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)
National T20 (2)

ZIM Women XI vs Durham Women, 3rd Match at Harare, ZIM-W vs DURH-W, Mar 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, Harare, March 27, 2025, Durham Women tour of Zimbabwe
PrevNext
Zimbabwe Women XI FlagZimbabwe Women XI
Durham Women FlagDurham Women
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:47
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare
Series
Season2024/25
Match days27 March 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question