Knott plays starring role as Australia A steal last-gasp victory

Australia A 343 (Trenaman 77, Ginger 54, Knott 52, Faltum 52, Wong 5-63) and 353 for 6 dec (Knott 123*, Trenaman 76, Faltum 54*) beat England A 407 (Scholfield 164, Capsey 108) and 264 (Armitage 75, Capsey 55) by 25 runs

Australia A pulled off a last-gasp victory over England A in their four-day match in Sydney when captain Charli Knott , who had earlier scored a century, capped a triumphant performance by dismissing Georgia Davis with four balls remaining after the visitors had put themselves in with a strong chance of chasing down the target.

In fading light, Knott brought herself on for the final over of the match when the umpires ruled the quicks couldn't operate and bowled Davis as she played back, with all the Australia A fielders in catching positions, to complete an England A collapse of 5 for 12.

Having been set 289 in 63 overs, a stand of 91 between Hollie Armitage and Alice Capsey put England A in a strong position then Paige Scholfield followed her first-innings century with 39 off 24 balls, including a brace of sixes off the spinners, to leave them needing 37 at less than a run-a-ball.

However, when Scholfield was caught at mid-on against Tess Flintoff it opened the door for the home side. The loss of Bess Heath ended England A's hopes of victory with the ninth-wicket pair of Davis and Issy Wong playing for the draw until Wong was run out off the last ball of the penultimate over after a horrendous mix-up.

Knott, who also made a half-century in the first innings, had earlier led Australia A towards their declaration during the morning by compiling 123 off 153 balls forming stands of 113 with Rachel Trenaman, who fell in the 70s for the second time in the match, and 89 with Nicole Faltum.