Trenaman anchors Australia A as Wong keeps England competitive

Australia A 315 for 7 (Trenaman 77, Knott 52, Faltum 52, Wong 4-57) vs England A

Rachel Trenaman top-scored with 77 from 131 balls, while Charli Knott and Nicole Faltum contributed a pair of half-centuries, as Australia A battled back from a difficult start to reach a competitive 315 for 7 on the opening day of their four-day unofficial Test against England A in Sydney.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Australia A slipped to 50 for 3 in the morning session, thanks in particular to the incisiveness of Issy Wong , who bowled Maddy Darke for 5 before having Anika Learoyd caught on the cut by Alice Capsey at second slip for 16. Earlier, Tahlia Wilson had been the first to fall, edging a drive to slip off Eva Grey for 11.

By lunch, Australia were still awkwardly placed at 63 for 3, but Trenaman and Knott settled into their work after the break, capitalising on some loose deliveries to add 87 for the fourth wicket.

However Wong, whose form and fortunes have been under scrutiny in recent seasons, returned to break the stand as Knott mistimed a pull to Paige Scholfield at midwicket for 52.

Capsey then claimed the key scalp of Trenaman as she sliced a drive to Jodi Grewcock at backward point, and though Faltum kept Australia's momentum going into the evening session, Georgia Davis picked her off, also for 52, via a drive to Grace Scrivens at mid-off.

Wong then finished her day as she had started it, removing Tess Flintoff for 33 to cement her status as the pick of England's attack with 4 for 57 in 21 overs.