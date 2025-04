Australia A 343 and 179 for 3 (Trenaman 58*) lead England A 407 (Scholfield 164, Capsey 108) by 115 runs

Rachel Trenaman backed up her first-innings 77 with an unbeaten 58, as she and Charli Knott stood firm to stumps to hamper England A's victory hopes in the unofficial women's Test at Cricket Central.

By the close, Australia A led by 115 runs with seven wickets standing, with Trenaman and Knott (40 not out) unbeaten in a 69-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Earlier, England A had been bowled out for 407, a lead of 64, with Paige Scholfield converting her overnight 138 to an innings of 164 before she edged Tess Flintoff to Nicole Faltum midway through the morning session, shortly after overhauling Australia A's first innings of 343.

Jodi Grewcock had already top-edged a pull to fine leg off Maitlan Brown to fall for 32, and England pushed their total past 400 thanks to some handy contributions from the tail, not least Georgia Davis, who was last out for 23 as she drove a return catch to give Lilly Mills her second wicket of the innings.

In reply, Australia A started confidently through Tahlia Wilson and Maddy Darke, who added 32 for the first wicket before Darke pulled Alexa Stonehouse to Grace Potts at fine leg for 18.

Wilson then fell with Australia still in arrears, as she cut Potts to Scholfield at point, and when Anika Learoyd missed a sweep off Mady Villiers to be pinned lbw for 29, England sensed a chance to turn the screw at 110 for 3.