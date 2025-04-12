Matches (22)
AUS-A Women vs ENG-A Women, Only unofficial Test at Sydney, AUS-W A vs ENG-W A, Apr 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Only unofficial Test, Sydney, April 12 - 15, 2025, England A Women tour of Australia
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS-A Women
W
W
W
D
W
ENG-A Women
D
D
Match details
|Cricket Central, Sydney
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|12,13,14,15 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
