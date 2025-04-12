Matches (22)
AUS-A Women vs ENG-A Women, Only unofficial Test at Sydney, AUS-W A vs ENG-W A, Apr 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Only unofficial Test, Sydney, April 12 - 15, 2025, England A Women tour of Australia
Australia A Women FlagAustralia A Women
England A Women FlagEngland A Women
Tomorrow
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Cricket Central, Sydney
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days12,13,14,15 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
England A Women tour of Australia News

Grace Scrivens to captain England A in four-day tour finale

Essex captain given chance to finish tour as she started it in T20I leg

Scholfield, Potts, MacDonald-Gay engineer thrilling one-wicket win

Scholfield made 83 while Potts hit the winning runs after she and MacDonald-Gay earlier took three wickets each to restrict Australia A to 195

Smith and Knott tie up series for Australia A

Knott took 4 for 14 and Smith claimed 3 for 13 as England A were bowled out for 136 chasing Australia A's 261 for 8, set up by 68 from Wilson

Georgia Voll leads Australia A to victory with unbeaten century

Sianna Ginger takes five wickets as hosts reassert dominance after T20I series loss

Gaur, Scrivens, Scholfield star as England Women A win series opener in Australia

Tourists prevail in low-scoring contest at Hurstville Oval to get off to a winning start in multi-format tour

