Live Report: India vs England, 5th Test, Dharamsala - Anderson has 700, Ashwin strikes early

I think we have a clear sense of India's approach. After a maiden from Bashir and a couple of singles off Anderson's opening over, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have unleashed. Rohit twice launched Bashir down the ground from the first two balls of the 33rd over, before Gill walked at Anderson to hit him impudently back over his head for the second six of the morning. A crashing cut for four, bringing up the 50 stand, was then followed by the ball disappearing to the rope for leg byes. Looks like it might be the bats doing the swinging this morning.