Live Report: India vs England, 5th Test, Dharamsala - Anderson has 700, Ashwin strikes early

Drip, drip, slog! Ashwin marks his 100th Test with a five-wicket haul, and he has four remaining shots at a commemorative ten-for too, as Ben Foakes is lured into the sort of rush of blood that has characterised his team-mates' displays, but not usually his own.

It had all started relatively serenely after lunch. Fifteen minutes of casual accumulation alongside Joe Root, until suddenly there was a ball tossed up outside his eyeline, and Foakes kneeled into a mighty yahoo across the line. This one bit and gripped more than many, however, and ripped back through the gate to send England's keeper on his way for 8. At 113 for 6, the end is very, very nigh.