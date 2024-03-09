Live Report: India vs England, 5th Test, Dharamsala - Anderson has 700, Ashwin strikes early

Live
Live Report: India vs England, 5th Test, Dharamsala - Anderson has 700, Ashwin strikes earlyBy Andrew Miller
Five wickets for Ashwin!
Drip, drip, slog! Ashwin marks his 100th Test with a five-wicket haul, and he has four remaining shots at a commemorative ten-for too, as Ben Foakes is lured into the sort of rush of blood that has characterised his team-mates' displays, but not usually his own.
It had all started relatively serenely after lunch. Fifteen minutes of casual accumulation alongside Joe Root, until suddenly there was a ball tossed up outside his eyeline, and Foakes kneeled into a mighty yahoo across the line. This one bit and gripped more than many, however, and ripped back through the gate to send England's keeper on his way for 8. At 113 for 6, the end is very, very nigh.
Stokes is bowled on the stroke of lunch!
Another stride to the pitch that wasn't half as convincing as his mechanics made it out to be, another fling of the head to the heavens, another cheap dismissal in an increasingly desperate series with the bat. Ben Stokes showed with the ball on Friday that he's still got a magic touch, but he's mislaid it in critical fashion with the bat on this tour, as R Ashwin closes out the morning with his fourth wicket.
He took some tap from Bairstow in the course of his 8.5 overs, but with Kuldeep seeing him off, back Ashwin came with lunch looming, and he needed just five balls to remake his mark, wriggling an arm-ball through the gate to bag his man for the 13th time in Tests. Stokes finishes the series with 199 runs at 19.90, and at 103 for 5, a deficit of 156, a crushing innings defeat is on the cards this afternoon.
Kuldeep strikes, Bairstow falls
Oh Jonny.
Could there have been any more fitting way for Bairstow to mark his 100th Test? A hundred would have been nice, of course, but a stunningly aggressive 39 from 31 balls, featuring three fours, three sixes and the fleeting thought that this might be one of his extraordinary days ... that epitomises the hope and fragility that has accompanied his Test endeavours.
While it lasted, it was thrilling to watch, particularly the manner in which he took down England's oppressor Ashwin with a series of smoked sixes across the line. That assault, however, merely hastened the introduction of the first-innings wrecker, Kuldeep Yadav. In his first over, Bairstow fails to anticipate the sharpness of Kuldeep's turn as he plays right back on the stumps, and is pinned in front of leg stump. He reviews, but in vain ... another umpire's call on the leg bail. And off he goes for, tellingly, his fourth score in the 30s, and his highest score of the series.
At least he's in good company. The last top six batter to end a 10-plus innings Test series without a fifty was Virat Kohli in 2014.
Pope plops a catch to square leg
One worldy of an innings ... the rest, not so much. Ollie Pope's startlingly good 196 at Hyderabad seems a distant memory now, as he bows out for the series with another frenetic knock of 19 from 23, an innings characterised by his skittish inability to settle against spin. His exit is extremely tame, a spooned sweep, top-edged to square leg, to gift-wrap a third wicket for Ashwin.
There's an obscure branch of cricket statistics called #RootMaths, which stems from Root's displays in the 2013 Ashes, which was fairly fallow if you ignored the majesty of his matchwinning 180 at Lord's. The same, with even more knobs on, now applies to Pope. Take away that 196, and he's managed 119 runs at 13.22 in his remaining nine innings.
England deep in the mire
Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley have been two of England's saving graces in a pretty underwhelming series with the bat, as they've passed 45 in seven of their nine previous opening partnerships. Today, however - faced with a Himalayan deficit and a champion spinner in R Ashwin, both men have succumbed extremely meekly.
Duckett is the first to go, with a chaotic charge down the pitch to his fifth ball, having been spooked by Ashwin's extra grip from his previous delivery. Without any real faith in his defence, he goes for all-out attack instead, and is beaten and bowled by that trademark devious drop that Ashwin can impart, with the ball looping under the toe of his bat and into the off stump.
And then Crawley, with more than 400 runs in the series and double figures on each previous visit, signs off with a 16-ball duck... with Ashwin again the man to end his misery, courtesy of an alert take in the pocket by Sarfaraz Khan, as Crawley closes the face for a clip off the hip and steers it straight to short leg.
Anderson scales new heights for England
James Anderson scaled new heights in the foothills of the Himalayas on Saturday morning, as he became the first seam bowler to claim 700 Test wickets, against India in Dharamsala.
The moment came in the fourth over of the third morning, as Anderson induced Kuldeep Yadav into a thin edge to the keeper for 30, to help his team bowl India out for 477, a first-innings deficit of 259.
As if the sheer scale of his achievement wasn't already clear, it was put into context a few moments later, when Shoaib Bashir extracted Jasprit Bumrah for 20 to close out the innings with his fifth wicket. Bashir hadn't even been born when Anderson claimed his first, Zimbabwe's Mark Vermeulen, at Lord's in May 2003.
India end the day with 255 lead
Well the end result of the day's play has been more or less down the expected route, but we took a circuitous route to get there. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored graceful centuries, but then Ben Stokes, bowling for the first time this series, and James Anderson got them both with special deliveries. Sarfaraz Khan and Devdutt Padikkal then scored fifties, but didn't quite slam the door shut on England. However, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah have now added an unbeaten 45 to take India to a lead of 255. They still have two wickets in hand.
We leave you with a teaser from the end-of-the-day report. Thanks for joining us today. See you tomorrow.
India took the scenic route to a match-dominating position in the Dharamsala Test, batting throughout the day to amass a lead of 255 over England with two wickets still standing. There were hundreds for Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, fifties for Sarfaraz Khan and the debutant Devdutt Padikkal, as the India top order all contributed to posting an imposing total in the shadow of the Dhauladhars. Even some Ben Stokes magic with the ball could not turn the tide of England’s fortunes. Stokes claimed the wicket of Rohit with his first delivery of the series, having not bowled competitively since the second Test of last year’s Ashes. A sharply seaming ball that hit Rohit’s off stump as he resumed his innings after the lunch break not only ended a 171-run stand for the second wicket but added to the list of what-might-have-beens for England on this tour. England’s attack plugged away manfully in placid conditions, Shoaib Bashir impressing once again with a four-wicket haul. He provided both durability and cutting edge – his 44-over stint matching the first innings in Ranchi for his longest in first-class cricket. Had Zak Crawley and Stokes not put down chances at either end of the day, Bashir might have been able celebrate a second five-for in only his third Test.
Duck in 100th Test
This is from my colleague, Sampath Bandarupalli. R Ashwin has joined a select band to have made a duck in their 100th Test. He can perhaps have a chat to the opposition coach about their membership once this game is over...
Dilip Vengsarkar
Allan Border
Courtney Walsh
Mark Taylor
Stephen Fleming
Alastair Cook
Brendon McCullum
Cheteshwar Pujara
R Ashwin
India raise 450
Some sensible batting from Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah has kept England at bay after that little burst from the spinners. Kuldeep, of course, batted for almost two hours in a vital stand with Jurel in the previous Test and isn't going to miss out on some more middle practice. Bumrah doesn't look in the mood to do anything rash (yet) and the lead ticks up further.
Brings three...!
Two in the over for Hartley. India have lost 3 for 1 in the space of nine balls. The contest speeding up with about an hour left in the day.
One brings two
Hartley gets his first wicket of the match, Jadeja trapped lbw playing back. The batter reviewed but ball-tracking had it crashing into leg stump. Drinks are on the field. This innings could end pretty swiftly this evening, allowing India to get on with the pursuit of victory.
Lead swells... but Jurel departs
Another steady partnership appeared to be developing for India, Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel pushing the lead past 200 - only for Jurel to then hole out to long-on and gift Bashir a fourth. Bashir has put in another shift in only his third Test (and ninth first-class) appearance and that may help to keep spirits up despite the massive hole England find themselves in.
Bashir gets another!
Ripper of a ball from Shoaib Bashir, who hits the top of off stump with Padikkal looking to defend from the crease. As my colleague Nagraj Gollapudi notes, R Ashwin would have been proud of that dismissal. There'll be no hundred for the debutant, though he's already made a fine impression. England chip out their fourth wicket of the day.
They couldn't, could they?
400 up for India
A single tickled into the leg side by Padikkal takes India to 400. England have Root and Bashir operating in tandem after tea, with the new batter Ravindra Jadeja looking to get himself set. Already the lead looks a formidable one for India.
Fifty on debut for Padikkal!
He gets there with an ice-cool loft down the ground for six. A special moment for Devdutt Padikkal, who becomes the fifth member of India's top five to reach 50 in this innings - the fourth time India have managed that in Tests, and first against England. Low-key celebration from Padikkal, who looks like he means business, as KK has written below.
Bashir gets Sarfaraz!
Another wicket straight after the break, this time Sarfaraz steering the first ball of the evening session gently to slip! Bashir nods his head emphatically in response to that gift. Very casual from Sarfaraz, who took his time to get in earlier. Bashir gets a bit of extra bounce with the hard, new ball, it spins and cramps him as he looks to cut, and a top edge plops into Joe Root's hands. An immediate lift for England.
Padikkal looking the business
He had raced to 30 off 32 at one point, and he’s batting on 44 off 77 now, writes Karthik Krishnaswamy. Devdutt Padikkal has played some cracking drives in his first Test innings, and he’s sure to have reminded you at various points of *insert tall, languid left-hander of your choice*.
England will have noted that he tends to camp in his crease quite a bit; James Anderson bowled to him with a catching point and a catching cover point at one stage, hoping for the uppish, sliced drive with the head not quite on top of the ball, and we’ll likely see more of that tactic after tea too. He’s also played predominantly off the back foot against spin, even to fullish lengths, giving the impression that he isn’t quite using the reach he has to put the pressure back on the bowler.
But all quibbling aside, he’s looked really comfortable out there, as a control percentage of 92 would indicate, and his innings has been more proof of the endless well that India’s batting reserves appear to be.
Tea
India 376 for 3 (Sarfaraz 56*, Padikkal 44*) lead England 218 by 158 runs
Ben Stokes took a wicket with his first ball of the series as England dismissed India's two centurions immediately after lunch in Dharamsala, before another healthy stand between Sarfaraz Khan and the debutant Devdutt Padikkal cemented India's advantage.
Stokes, whose last bowl in any form of the game came against Australia at Lord's in June, sent back Rohit Sharma with a delivery that seamed away to hit off stump. That ended a stand of 171 for the second wicket between Rohit and Shubman Gill, but the latter departed in the next over as James Anderson found some reverse to knock off out of the ground and move on to 699 Test wickets.
The lead at that stage was 61, with England sensing an opportunity after a wicketless morning session. But Padikkal, batting at No. 4, found the boundary with regularity while Sarfaraz bedded in. Having moved watchfully to 9 off 30 balls, Sarfaraz then kicked up through the gears with a flurry of attacking shots to raises his third Test fifty, as India's lead extended beyond 150.
Half-century for Sarfaraz
England opt to take the new ball as soon as it becomes available, Shoaib Bashir called back into the attack... but nothing is stopping Sarfaraz Khan right now, as he twice launches into sweeps that bring up his fifty from 55 balls. That's after a careful start against the reversing ball that saw him 9 from 30.
Third half-century in as many Tests for Sarfaraz. Thumps his chest and blows a kiss as the crowd stands to applaud.
Sar-frazzled
Wood hasn't bowled badly in this spell but he has taken some tap from Sarfaraz, who adds consecutive boundaries with a flick off the pads followed by a booming pull into the stands. He then gets off strike and leaves Padikkal to deal with a Wood jaffa from round the wicket and then bends wickedly past the outside edge. In the last four overs, Padikkal has scored three while Sarfaraz has raced past him while adding 31.
Sarfaraz got rizz
This fourth-wicket pair have just four caps between them but have grabbed the momentum back after England's double-strike post-lunch.
Fifty stand
The Padikkal-Sarfaraz partnership has steadied things for India, with both Stokes and Anderson seen off. England have switched to bowling Tom Hartley and Mark Wood, so far without success. The lead is now up into three figures, with Sarfaraz pulling and sweeping Hartley for boundaries to bring up the fifty stand from 76 deliveries.
Stokes scripts comeback tale
Hello Devdutt Padikkal
India's latest debutant - they have had five this series - has taken little time to show his qualities, striking seven fours to move quickly to 30 from 32. The first and third went off the outside edge past the slips but there have been some nice shots, too, including a square drive and back-foot punch. Three came in the space of five balls off Anderson, one uppish but safe through cover. England won't mind Padikkal flirting with a few outside off but the runs are coming as India's lead approaches three figures.
All happening...
Stokes in the thick of it already, having not bowled for 251 days. In his third over he drops a low return chance off Sarfaraz - he thumps the turf and starts to walk back to his mark, only to then hear the no-ball siren. So it wouldn't have counted. But the old ball seems to be reversing for Stokes and Anderson, who saw Padikkal edge wide of slip in the previous over. England trailing by 77 but sniffing around for further rewards with the ball.
Anderson now, England go bang-bang!
W
•
•
•
4
•
•
W
Superb bit of bowling from Anderson and India have lost both centurions immediately after lunch. Gill beaten by one that reverse back inside his flat-footed push to pluck out off stump. Anderson goes on to 699 Test wickets and England have a spring in their step at last. Sarfaraz Khan walks out at No. 5 for India, joining the debutant Devdutt Padikkal.
Stokes strikes!
W
...with his first ball of the series! Would you believe it?! Rohit Sharma is beaten by an absolute peach that hits off stump two-thirds of the way up. Barely a celebration from Stokes. England have the breakthrough after a morning of toil, and all it needed was for the captain to bring himself into the attack. Fine knock from Rohit but he heads back for a second lunch. That delivery moved 2.5 degrees off the surface!
Stokes to bowl?
“Ben Stokes is going to bowl this session,” reports Vithushan Ehantharajah from the ground. “He's just come out ahead of everyone else and bowled a few balls to Jeetan Patel.” That’s at least something for England fans to get around after a tough morning. Stokes’ last outing with the ball came during the Lord’s Test in June, since which he has battled knee trouble that required surgery before Christmas.
Lunch
India 264 for 1 (Rohit 102*, Gill 101*) lead England 218 by 46 runs
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill both cruised to hundreds during the morning in Dharamsala as India tightened their grip on the fifth and final Test. England were wicketless during the session and created few openings with the ball, leaving the home side eyeing up a big lead.
The second-wicket pair signalled their intent by adding 50 to the overnight scorecard within the first 10 overs of play. Gill's fifty came up from 64 balls as he closed the gap on his captain, who batted on unruffled after seeing an inside edge off Shoaib Bashir evade Zak Crawley at leg slip. India's second consecutive hundred partnership was raised when Rohit flat-batted Wood through the off side and they moved past England's total of 218 shortly after.
Rohit was the first to reach his century, flicking Hartley through the leg side with lunch approaching. Two balls later, Gill slog-swept Bashir for four to bring up three figures, too. With the Himalayas in the background, England were already facing a mountain to climb.
Twin tons for India
Rohit is first to three figures. India's captain notches his second hundred of the series - and 12th overall - with a clip through midwicket off Hartley. In the next over, he hands the strike back to Gill, who slog-sweeps Bashir to bring up a century of his own. Second of the series for him, too, and fourth in Tests. India's scorecard is beginning to look as imposing as the backdrop to this ground.
The race to 100
With lunch approaching, the main question in Dharamsala - aside from how much chana masala to have - is which India batter will get to his hundred first. Shubman Gill just skipped down to launch Shoaib Bashir high over the leg side for his third six of the morning session, taking him to within three runs of his skipper. Rohit Sharma is on 90 but has been outscored by the younger man. Will it be twin peaks for India before the interval?
Thoughts drifting to the IPL...?
If you think you've already seen this one before, then why not take a break from the Test and read our exclusive interview with Moeen Ali. Having retired from Tests (for a second time) following the Ashes, he is now focusing all his energies on the T20 circuit and England's World Cup defence later this year.
Scores level
England and Wood are trying a barrage of the short stuff, which tells you about how their attempts to find seam and swing this morning have gone. A misfield from Tom Hartley at fine leg gifts Rohit four more and takes India to 218 for 1. Scores level inside the first session on day two. *Gulp*
(Another) hundred stand
Rohit steps to leg and slugs Wood's short stuff through extra cover for another boundary to bring up the century partnership. Pretty good foundation being laid by India's top order here...
Drinks - India thirrrsty
India are intent on taking the scenic route with the bat. The second-wicket pairing of Rohit and Gill added 67 from 15 overs during the first hour, in untroubled fashion. England created just one chance, Crawley missing an inside edge from Rohit at leg slip. The deficit is 16 at the drinks break and already it looks a long way back for the tourists in this Test.
Top work from the top three
3 This is only the third time since 2011 that India's top three have all passed 50 in the same innings - and the first since the Afghanistan Test at Bengaluru in 2018
Runs Gill-ore
India are 197 for 1 and closing in on England's first-innings score with plenty of oxygen left in the tank.
Fifty for Gill!
Reached with a controlled pull off Wood. India have added 50 this morning at a little under a run a ball.
Rohit gets a life
Zak Crawley misses what looked a fairly straightforward take at leg slip. Would have been pretty much a replay of Bashir's maiden Test wicket, when he had Rohit caught tickling one off his pads in Visakhapatnam. Crawley saw it late but didn't manage to get a hand to the ball, which then skittered away for four.
India have added 36 runs in seven overs so far this morning, and Mark Wood is into the attack for England. Make that 44 runs, as Gill cuts and drives successive boundaries from the third and fourth balls of the over...
