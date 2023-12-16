Matches (4)
AUS v PAK (1)
Hazare Trophy (1)
SA v BAN (W) (1)
WI v ENG (1)
RESULT
Only Test, DY Patil, December 14 - 16, 2023, England Women tour of India
PrevNext
India Women FlagIndia Women
428 & 186/6d
England Women FlagEngland Women
(T:479) 136 & 131

India (W) won by 347 runs

Player Of The Match
67, 5/7, 20 & 4/32
deepti-sharma
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
News
Videos
Photos
BetNEW
Report

Deepti and Vastrakar rip through England as India romp to 347-run win

The England batters offered very little fight in their second innings while chasing 479 to win to concede the one-off Test

ESPNcricinfo staff
16-Dec-2023 • 28 mins ago
Deepti Sharma's dream Test match continued into the final innings&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;BCCI

Deepti Sharma's dream Test match continued into the final innings  •  BCCI

India 428 (Shubha 69, Rodrigues 68, Bell 3-67) and 186 for 6 dec (Harmanpreet 44*, Verma 33, Dean 4-68) beat England 136 and 131 (Knight 21, Deepti 4-32, Vastrakar 3-23) by 347 runs
England rolled over without offering practically any resistance in their second innings of the one-off Test against India at the DY Patil Stadium, going down by a whopping 347 runs on the third day. Set a mammoth 479 to win, they lost half their side inside 15 overs - to pace this time - and the result, perhaps a foregone conclusion after India had taken a 292-run first-innings lead, became official in the extended first session of the day itself.
India declared on their overnight second-innings total of 186 for 6 - captain Harmanpreet Kaur denying herself a half-century as she ended on 44 not out - for an overall lead of 478. Then it was over to Renuka Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar, India's quick bowlers, to take charge.
It didn't start badly for England, with Tammy Beaumont and Sophia Dunkley cautious at the top. They played out the first few overs of gentle swing without much fuss, but on the last ball of the seventh over, Thakur got one to pitch in line with off stump and straighten, and go past Beaumont's outside edge to hit timber.
That made it 27 for 1 after seven overs, and by the middle of the 14th, England were 68 for 4, Vastrakar doing all the damage. In her first over, she had Dunkley slashing to gully powerfully, but Harleen Deol, substituting for the injured Shubha Satheesh, took a sharp catch. On the next ball came the big one. Nat Sciver-Brunt seemed to have the line covered, but Vastrakar got the ball to nip in from outside off to hit the stumps.
Vastrakar's third came not long after, when Heather Knight nicked one outside off through to Yastika Bhatia behind the stumps. If that was bad enough for England, Deepti Sharma, India's all-round star performer of the match, then made it worse, sending back Danni Wyatt - Sneh Rana took a smart catch in the slips - and Amy Jones in successive overs, and the writing was on the wall.
Full report to follow…
Renuka SinghPooja VastrakarDeepti SharmaIndia WomenEngland WomenIndiaEnglandIndia (W) vs England (W)England Women in India

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Deepti and Vastrakar rip through England as India romp to 347-run win

The England batters offered very little fight in their second innings while chasing 479 to win to concede the one-off Test

Deepti and Vastrakar rip through England as India romp to 347-run win

Finger fracture rules Shubha Satheesh out of rest of England Test

She has just under a week to be fit for the Test against Australia

Finger fracture rules Shubha Satheesh out of rest of England Test

Sciver-Brunt shows how England can tackle India's spinners

"The way to combat [spin] would be to get really far forward or really far back and then using the sweep"

Sciver-Brunt shows how England can tackle India's spinners

Deepti's 5 for 7 gives India complete control on 19-wicket day

In their second innings, India also struggled against spin but had a lead of 478 by stumps

Deepti's 5 for 7 gives India complete control on 19-wicket day

England run into Deep(ti) trouble

The offspinner picked up a five-for as England lost seven wickets for 28 runs and conceded a 292-run advantage to India

England run into Deep(ti) trouble
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
England (W) Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
SIR Dunkley
caught1524
TT Beaumont
bowled1726
HC Knight
caught2120
Nat Sciver-Brunt
bowled01
DN Wyatt
caught1211
AE Jones
caught58
S Ecclestone
bowled1011
CE Dean
not out2033
KL Cross
bowled1622
L Filer
bowled03
LK Bell
caught86
Extras(b 5, lb 2)
Total131(10 wkts; 27.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved