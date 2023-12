Deepti and Vastrakar rip through England as India romp to 347-run win

That made it 27 for 1 after seven overs, and by the middle of the 14th, England were 68 for 4, Vastrakar doing all the damage. In her first over, she had Dunkley slashing to gully powerfully, but Harleen Deol, substituting for the injured Shubha Satheesh , took a sharp catch. On the next ball came the big one. Nat Sciver-Brunt seemed to have the line covered, but Vastrakar got the ball to nip in from outside off to hit the stumps.