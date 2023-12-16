Stats - Deepti's magnificent double, and a record win for India
England wouldn't want to look back at their stats - like the number of overs they batted or their bowlers' economy rates - with any happiness
347 - India's margin of victory is the biggest by runs in women's Tests, bettering Sri Lanka's 309-run win against Pakistan in 1998. No other team has won by over 200 runs in the format.
1 - It is India's first Test win against England at home across six matches. They have, however, defeated England twice in nine meetings in England.
27.3 - Overs batted by England in the fourth innings, the shortest all-out innings in women's Tests. The previous record was at 28.2 overs by New Zealand when they were bowled out for 44 by England in Christchurch in 1935. England's first innings in Navi Mumbai lasted only 35.3 overs, the fourth shortest.
378 - Balls batted by England across the two innings - by far the fewest by a team in a women's Test while being bowled out twice. The previous lowest was 544 balls by New Zealand against England in 1935.
4.2 - The scoring rate in the match at the DY Patil Stadium is the highest in the history of women's Tests - there have been 146 of them over the years. The previous highest was 3.67 between England and Australia at Trent Bridge earlier this year.
1 - Number of women's Tests with a bowling strike rate higher than the 36.9 in Navi Mumbai. The 1976 Test between India and West Indies in Jammu had a strike rate of 32, with 25 wickets falling in 801 balls.
5.3 - Overs bowled by Deepti Sharma for her five-wicket haul in England's first innings. These are the fewest overs bowled while taking five or more wickets in an innings in women's Test. Gargi Banerjee bowled 9.4 overs while taking six wickets in New Zealand's first innings in Cuttack in 1985.
9 - Balls per wicket for Deepti against England - the best strike rate for any bowler with eight or more wickets in a women's Test match. Betty Wilson took 11 wickets against England in 1958 in 29.3 overs, a wicket every 16 balls.
Only one player has had a better number in Test cricket (men or women) than Deepti - George Lohmann, whose 15 wickets against South Africa in Gqeberha (then Port Elizabeth) in 1896 came at a rate of 8.5 balls per wicket.
1 - Indian with a five-wicket haul and a fifty-plus score in the same women's Test before Deepti. Shubhangi Kulkarni was the first Indian with the all-round double, against New Zealand in 1985 in Ahmedabad.
1 - The lead of 478 runs that India piled up before declaring was the highest for any team in women's Tests. Their 292-run first-innings lead is also the highest for any team while batting first in women's Tests.
19 - Wickets to fall on the second day - the joint-second-most in a single day's play in women's Tests, behind the 24 on the second day of the Junction Oval Test between Australia and England in 1958. Contrastingly, the opening day saw 410 runs, the third-highest ever in women's Tests.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo