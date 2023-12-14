Stats - India Women score 410 in one day
Their innings featured four individual scores of 50 or more
410 for 7 India's total on the opening day of the Navi Mumbai Test is now the second highest by a team in a single day in women's Tests. The highest is 431 for 4 by England against New Zealand on the opening day of the Christchurch Test in 1935, after bowling their opponent out for 44.
2 Number of previous instances of 400-plus runs in a single day of a women's Test. As many as 475 runs were scored on the first day of the aforementioned Christchurch Test between New Zealand and England, while Australia and England aggregated 449 runs the fourth day at the Manuka Oval in 2022.
1 India's total of 410 for 7 is their highest in home Tests, surpassing the 400 for 6 they made against South Africa in 2014. Australia's 525 against India in Ahmedabad in 1984 is the only higher total on Indian soil. Overall, India have posted only two higher totals, those also coming against England.
64 Boundaries hit by Indian batters so far are the third-most in a women's Test innings, behind England's 72 against South Africa in 2003 and Australia's 66 against England in 1998. The 62 fours hit by India are the fourth-highest in a women's Test innings.
4 Half-centuries for India on Thursday. Only twice there have been more 50-plus scores in an innings in women's Tests - by India against South Africa in Paarl 2002, and by Australia against England in Taunton in 2019.
49 Balls taken by Satheesh Shubha to complete her fifty. It is the second-fastest recorded fifty for India in a women's Test, behind the 40-ball effort by Sangita Dabir, also against England in 1995.
115 Partnership between Shubha and Jemimah Rodrigues for the third wicket. It is the highest stand between two debutants for India. The previous highest was the unbeaten 104-run one between Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia against England in 2021.
2 The 115-run stand between Shubha and Jemimah is India's second-highest for the third wicket in Women's Tests, behind Mithali Raj and Anjum Chopra's 136 against England in 2006.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo