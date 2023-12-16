Finger fracture rules Shubha Satheesh out of rest of England Test

She has just under a week to be fit for the Test against Australia

Shubha Satheesh has been ruled out of the ongoing one-off women's Test against England in Navi Mumbai after fracturing a finger, the BCCI confirmed on Saturday.

She scored 69 in India's first innings - the top score in India's 428 all out - in what was her international debut, but didn't bat in India's 186 for 6 declared in the second innings.

It is not clear when Shubha picked up the injury. She was seen with the ring finger of her left hand in a splint in the dugout when India bowled on Friday. However, there were no visible signs of the injury when she had attended the post-match press conference after play on Thursday's first day. She also took part in India's pre-play warm-up routine on Friday.

Related Shubha and Rodrigues give the silent treatment to England

But it emerged that Shubha had gone for scans and the on-air commentators on Friday said that she had suffered a hairline fracture in the finger.

She now faces a race to be fit for the Australia Test match starting at the Wankhede Stadium next Thursday.

It has been an eventful few weeks for 24-year-old Shubha. Days after receiving her maiden India call-up for the Tests against England and Australia, she was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the auction for WPL 2024.