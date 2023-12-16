Finger fracture rules Shubha Satheesh out of rest of England Test
She has just under a week to be fit for the Test against Australia
Shubha Satheesh has been ruled out of the ongoing one-off women's Test against England in Navi Mumbai after fracturing a finger, the BCCI confirmed on Saturday.
She scored 69 in India's first innings - the top score in India's 428 all out - in what was her international debut, but didn't bat in India's 186 for 6 declared in the second innings.
It is not clear when Shubha picked up the injury. She was seen with the ring finger of her left hand in a splint in the dugout when India bowled on Friday. However, there were no visible signs of the injury when she had attended the post-match press conference after play on Thursday's first day. She also took part in India's pre-play warm-up routine on Friday.
But it emerged that Shubha had gone for scans and the on-air commentators on Friday said that she had suffered a hairline fracture in the finger.
She now faces a race to be fit for the Australia Test match starting at the Wankhede Stadium next Thursday.
It has been an eventful few weeks for 24-year-old Shubha. Days after receiving her maiden India call-up for the Tests against England and Australia, she was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the auction for WPL 2024.
"I can call it as just my time," she said on Thursday. "I see only good side of it right now and it feels amazing - one after another good news coming up. Feels amazing to be part of."
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo