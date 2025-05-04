Matches (13)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)
USA-W vs ZIM-W (1)
Kowloon CC vs Hong Kong CC, Final at Mong Kok, HKG T20, May 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Mong Kok, May 04, 2025, Hong Kong Premier League T20 Tournament
PrevNext
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kowloon CC
W
W
W
W
W
Hong Kong CC
A
W
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 09:12
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|4 May 2025 - day (20-over match)