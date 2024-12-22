Matches (24)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
Nepal Premier League (1)
Gulf T20I Championship (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (18)

Hong Kong CC vs Diasqua, 9th Match at Wong Nai Chung Gap,HKGPL, Dec 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Wong Nai, December 22, 2024, Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament
PrevNext
Hong Kong Cricket Club FlagHong Kong Cricket Club
Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club FlagDiasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club
Tomorrow
1:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 08:44
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Hong Kong Cricket Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match days22 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament

TeamMWLPTNRR
KOW33060.315
PAHKG42241.673
HKGCC32141.031
USRC3122-0.224
DLSWC3030-3.291
Full Table