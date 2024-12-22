Matches (24)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
Nepal Premier League (1)
Gulf T20I Championship (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (18)
Kowloon CC vs Utd Service, 10th Match at Kowloon,HKGPL, Dec 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match, Kowloon, December 22, 2024, Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament
PrevNext
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kowloon CC
W
L
W
W
W
Utd Service
L
L
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:44
Match details
|Kowloon Cricket Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|22 December 2024 - day (50-over match)