Bahrain vs Uganda, 2nd Match at Wong Nai Chung Gap, HK TRI, Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bahrain
W
W
L
A
L
Uganda
L
W
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 08:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BHR10 M • 103 Runs • 20.6 Avg • 57.54 SR
BHR3 M • 97 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 64.66 SR
UGA8 M • 340 Runs • 85 Avg • 92.14 SR
UGA9 M • 204 Runs • 22.67 Avg • 56.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BHR9 M • 11 Wkts • 5.4 Econ • 20.9 SR
BHR3 M • 7 Wkts • 3.55 Econ • 24.85 SR
UGA9 M • 12 Wkts • 4.26 Econ • 36.5 SR
UGA7 M • 8 Wkts • 4.4 Econ • 45 SR
Squad
BHR
UGA
Player
Role
|Bowler
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|-
Match details
|Hong Kong Cricket Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|31 January 2025 - day (50-over match)