Bahrain vs Uganda, 2nd Match at Wong Nai Chung Gap, HK TRI, Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Wong Nai, January 31, 2025, Hong Kong Tri Series (OD)
Bahrain FlagBahrain
Uganda FlagUganda
Tomorrow
1:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Junaid Aziz
10 M • 103 Runs • 20.6 Avg • 57.54 SR
Shahbaz Badar
3 M • 97 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 64.66 SR
Riazat Ali Shah
8 M • 340 Runs • 85 Avg • 92.14 SR
K Waiswa
9 M • 204 Runs • 22.67 Avg • 56.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Junaid Aziz
9 M • 11 Wkts • 5.4 Econ • 20.9 SR
Abdul Majid
3 M • 7 Wkts • 3.55 Econ • 24.85 SR
DM Nakrani
9 M • 12 Wkts • 4.26 Econ • 36.5 SR
H Ssenyondo
7 M • 8 Wkts • 4.4 Econ • 45 SR
Squad
Match details
Hong Kong Cricket Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match days31 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
Hong Kong Tri Series (OD)

TeamMWLPTNRR
UGA11020.080
HKG1010-0.080
BHR-----
Full Table