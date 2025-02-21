Matches (9)
3rd Match, Group B (D/N), Karachi, February 21, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
Today
9:00 AM

South Africa chose to bat

Live
Updated 17 mins ago • Published Today

Upbeat Afghanistan begin campaign against South Africa

By Ashish Pant

Finch and Jaffer share their thoughts

Exciting times ahead

Firdose Moonda lays down the preview of this game with optimism. Here's a snippet. Group B of the Champions Trophy gets underway with a fixture between the dream side of the last two tournaments, Afghanistan, and the one which has nightmares about the number of times it has not got its hands on the trophy, South Africa.
She also spoke to Rahmanullah Gurbaz ahead of the tournament in what is a delightful interview. The Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter talks about his rise from humble beginnings in Khost and how his brother would break his bats because he wanted him to concentrate on his studies.
Hey, ho... let's go!

It is match No. 3 of the Champions Trophy 2025 where Afghanistan begin their campaign against South Africa. Afghanistan begin with dreams to chase, South Africa with nightmares to quash. Which direction will this encounter go? Let's begin building up to what's expected to be a fascinating clash. Is this Afghanistan's best chance to win a global trophy? They had an excellent 2023 ODI World Cup, where they narrowly missed out on a semi-final spot, and are on an impressive run in the format since then. A short, sharp event like this one presents them with a stunning opportunity to swoop in and claim a major tournament title.
South Africa's issue, meanwhile, is that recently they have stumbled much more. They've lost three of their four bilateral ODI series since the last World Cup including their last six ODIs. Add to that a number of their players missing out due to injuries, and Afghanistan could prove to be a slippery slope first up.
Match Coverage
South Africa start as favourites, but brush aside Bangladesh at your own peril. Follow live updates from the opening game in Karachi

Afghanistan begin with dreams to realise, South Africa with nightmares to quash

South Africa come into this tournament with six ODI losses in a row, but this is stronger unit than any they fielded in the lead-up

Shahidi: 'We're not here to just participate, we want to win the title'

Afghanistan captain exudes confidence ahead of the team's first game in the Champions Trophy, against South Africa

For Maharaj, it's about 'building pressure and limiting boundary balls' on Pakistan belters

"As cricketers, if you're not tested in your chosen skill, then you're not going to challenge yourself to get better"

ICC Champions Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ11021.200
IND11020.408
BAN1010-0.408
PAK1010-1.200
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
AFG-----
AUS-----
ENG-----
SA-----
Full Table