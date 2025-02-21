Upbeat Afghanistan begin campaign against South Africa

Live
Upbeat Afghanistan begin campaign against South AfricaBy Ashish Pant
Firdose Moonda lays down the preview of this game with optimism. Here's a snippet. Group B of the Champions Trophy gets underway with a fixture between the dream side of the last two tournaments, Afghanistan, and the one which has nightmares about the number of times it has not got its hands on the trophy, South Africa.
She also spoke to Rahmanullah Gurbaz ahead of the tournament in what is a delightful interview. The Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter talks about his rise from humble beginnings in Khost and how his brother would break his bats because he wanted him to concentrate on his studies.
It is match No. 3 of the Champions Trophy 2025 where Afghanistan begin their campaign against South Africa. Afghanistan begin with dreams to chase, South Africa with nightmares to quash. Which direction will this encounter go? Let's begin building up to what's expected to be a fascinating clash. Is this Afghanistan's best chance to win a global trophy? They had an excellent 2023 ODI World Cup, where they narrowly missed out on a semi-final spot, and are on an impressive run in the format since then. A short, sharp event like this one presents them with a stunning opportunity to swoop in and claim a major tournament title.
South Africa's issue, meanwhile, is that recently they have stumbled much more. They've lost three of their four bilateral ODI series since the last World Cup including their last six ODIs. Add to that a number of their players missing out due to injuries, and Afghanistan could prove to be a slippery slope first up.
