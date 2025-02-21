Upbeat Afghanistan begin campaign against South Africa

It is match No. 3 of the Champions Trophy 2025 where Afghanistan begin their campaign against South Africa. Afghanistan begin with dreams to chase, South Africa with nightmares to quash. Which direction will this encounter go? Let's begin building up to what's expected to be a fascinating clash. Is this Afghanistan's best chance to win a global trophy? They had an excellent 2023 ODI World Cup, where they narrowly missed out on a semi-final spot, and are on an impressive run in the format since then. A short, sharp event like this one presents them with a stunning opportunity to swoop in and claim a major tournament title.