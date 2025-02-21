Matches (10)
Afghanistan vs South Africa, 3rd Match, Group B at Karachi, Champions Trophy, Feb 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, Group B (D/N), Karachi, February 21, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
7 M • 353 Runs • 50.43 Avg • 89.36 SR
Sediqullah Atal
6 M • 230 Runs • 46 Avg • 83.03 SR
H Klaasen
4 M • 351 Runs • 87.75 Avg • 130 SR
T Stubbs
6 M • 243 Runs • 60.75 Avg • 92.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rashid Khan
6 M • 15 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 21.4 SR
Azmatullah Omarzai
9 M • 12 Wkts • 3.93 Econ • 20.5 SR
L Ngidi
7 M • 8 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 40.5 SR
M Jansen
3 M • 6 Wkts • 6.11 Econ • 28.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AFG
SA
Player
Role
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)
Top order Batter
Rahmat Shah (vc)
Allrounder
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Fareed Ahmad 
Bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Ibrahim Zadran 
Opening Batter
Ikram Alikhil 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Nangeyalia Kharote 
Allrounder
Naveed Zadran 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rashid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Sediqullah Atal 
Opening Batter
Match details
National Stadium, Karachi
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4845
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days21 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
ICC Champions Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ11021.200
PAK1010-1.200
BAN-----
IND-----
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
AFG-----
AUS-----
ENG-----
SA-----
Full Table