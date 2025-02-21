Matches (10)
Afghanistan vs South Africa, 3rd Match, Group B at Karachi, Champions Trophy, Feb 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match, Group B (D/N), Karachi, February 21, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Afghanistan
L
W
NR
W
W
South Africa
L
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 353 Runs • 50.43 Avg • 89.36 SR
AFG6 M • 230 Runs • 46 Avg • 83.03 SR
4 M • 351 Runs • 87.75 Avg • 130 SR
6 M • 243 Runs • 60.75 Avg • 92.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AFG6 M • 15 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 21.4 SR
9 M • 12 Wkts • 3.93 Econ • 20.5 SR
SA7 M • 8 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 40.5 SR
3 M • 6 Wkts • 6.11 Econ • 28.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
South Africa won by 7 wickets (with 102 balls remaining)
22-Sep-2024
Afghanistan won by 177 runs
20-Sep-2024
Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (with 144 balls remaining)
18-Sep-2024
South Africa won by 5 wickets (with 15 balls remaining)
10-Nov-2023
South Africa won by 9 wickets (with 116 balls remaining) (D/L method)
15-Jun-2019
Squad
AFG
SA
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
Match details
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4845
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|21 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English