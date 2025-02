Australia, South Africa in battle to top the group

Victory will not guarantee either team progression to the semi-finals but will leave the winner primed to top the group so expect a contest that lives up to its billing, especially if the last one was anything to go by. In 2023, at the ODI World Cup semi-final , South Africa were restricted to an under-par total of 212 but had Australia seven down in the 48th when the winning runs were scored. That game had the tension of a low-scoring thriller, this one is likely to have the fireworks of a run fest. Whatever happens, given these two sides routinely bring out the most competitive streaks in each other, this will be one of the tournament's showpiece matches in front of what is expected to be a sell-out crowd.