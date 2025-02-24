Australia, South Africa in battle to top the group

Australia don't have reason to change things and Alex Carey suggested the XI would remain as is. They may consider a switch in their attack, and swap out one of their two left-arm quicks, Spencer Johnson or Ben Dwarshuis, for Sean Abbott.

Australia: (possible) 1 Matthew Short, 2 Travis Head, 3 Steve Smith (capt), 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Josh Inglis (wk), 6 Alex Carey, 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Ben Dwarshuis, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Spencer Johnson

Heinrich Klaasen missed South Africa's opener against Afghanistan because of an elbow niggle and will have a fitness test to assess his availability for the match. If Klaasen is fit, South Africa are likely to change their opening combination to make room for him in the middle order, which would mean leaving Tony de Zorzi out after Ryan Rickelton made himself undroppable with his century against Afghanistan. South Africa seem content to play one specialist spinner and have the option of four quicks, which could leave Tabraiz Shamsi on the bench again.

South Africa (possible): 1 Temba Bavuma (capt), 2 Ryan Rickelton, 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 David Miller, 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Lungi Ngidi

Pitch and conditions

Before the start of this tournament, Rawalpindi had not hosted ODIs since April 2023, when Pakistan and New Zealand made scores of 288, 291, 336 and 337 in two matches. South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma and Carey said they expect another high-scoring encounter on what looks like a flat surface. Bavuma also revealed that South Africa noted significant dew during a training session at the venue over the weekend and both he and Carey expected chasing to be easier than defending a target. The weather will be cooler than in Karachi or Lahore with a high of just 17 degrees, and there is some drizzle forecast in the afternoon which could impact the match.

Stats and trivia

Australia's chase of 352 against England was their second-highest successful chase in ODIs.

In that game, Josh Inglis became the fourth Australian men's cricketer to complete a hundred in all formats, after Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell and David Warner.

Since 2016, South Africa have batted first 12 times against Australia in ODIs and lost only two of those matches. The most recent of these defeats was the semi-final of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Travis Head has scored 62 runs off 55 balls off Kagiso Rabada in ODIs and been dismissed by him three times. Against Lungi Ngidi, however, he's scored only 15 off 25 balls for two dismissals.

Klaasen has scored 121 runs off 89 balls from Adam Zampa in ODIs and been dismissed twice by him.

Quotes

"We probably don't want to chase 350 too many more times but our bowlers will learn a lot from that hit out."

Australia batter Alex Carey reflects on the game against England