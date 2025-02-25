Australia-SA match abandoned after relentless rain in Rawalpindi

Match abandoned due to rain Australia vs South Africa

The much-anticipated Champions Trophy match between Australia and South Africa in Rawalpindi was washed out without even a toss, nevermind a ball being bowled, after persistent drizzle. The match was called off at 5.10pm local time, three hours and 10 minutes after the scheduled start of play at 2pm and two hours and 22 minutes before the cut off time for a 20-over game, 7.32pm, local time. This was due to be the teams' first meeting at a Champions Trophy.

The result means if Australia and South Africa win their final group matches, against Afghanistan and England respectively, they will progress to the semi-finals. Tomorrow's match between England and Afghanistan is a knockout, with the loser certain of exiting the competition. The winner will have to beat their next opposition to make it through to the semis. As a result, one of the matches between Australia and Afghanistan on Friday and South Africa and England on Saturday could be virtual quarter-finals. Both England and Afghanistan have to win both their matches to qualify for the final four.

With no XIs named for this encounter, South Africa kept their cards close to their chest on Heinrich Klaasen's availability. He missed their opening match against Afghanistan with an elbow injury and now has three more days to recover before the game against England on Saturday.