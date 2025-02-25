Matches (2)
Australia-SA match abandoned after relentless rain in Rawalpindi

The washout means Wednesday's match between England and Afghanistan is a knockout, with the loser certain of exiting the competition

Firdose Moonda
25-Feb-2025 • 1 hr ago
It was all rather wet and gloomy in Rawalpindi, Australia vs South Africa, Champions Trophy, Rawalpindi, February 25, 2025

It was all rather wet and gloomy in Rawalpindi  •  ICC/Getty Images

The much-anticipated Champions Trophy match between Australia and South Africa in Rawalpindi was washed out without even a toss, nevermind a ball being bowled, after persistent drizzle. The match was called off at 5.10pm local time, three hours and 10 minutes after the scheduled start of play at 2pm and two hours and 22 minutes before the cut off time for a 20-over game, 7.32pm, local time. This was due to be the teams' first meeting at a Champions Trophy.
The result means if Australia and South Africa win their final group matches, against Afghanistan and England respectively, they will progress to the semi-finals. Tomorrow's match between England and Afghanistan is a knockout, with the loser certain of exiting the competition. The winner will have to beat their next opposition to make it through to the semis. As a result, one of the matches between Australia and Afghanistan on Friday and South Africa and England on Saturday could be virtual quarter-finals. Both England and Afghanistan have to win both their matches to qualify for the final four.
With no XIs named for this encounter, South Africa kept their cards close to their chest on Heinrich Klaasen's availability. He missed their opening match against Afghanistan with an elbow injury and now has three more days to recover before the game against England on Saturday.
This was due to be the first meeting between Australia and South Africa since the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final, which Australia won and means that they continue to have the advantage over South Africa in ICC events. In nine matches, Australia have won four, South Africa three, there was a tie at the 1999 World Cup and now, their first washout. If the two sides are to meet again at this event, it will have to be in the final.
AfghanistanSouth AfricaAustralia vs South AfricaICC Champions Trophy

Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

ICC Champions Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ22040.863
IND22040.647
BAN2020-0.443
PAK2020-1.087
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA21032.140
AUS21030.475
ENG1010-0.475
AFG1010-2.140
