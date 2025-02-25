Matches (8)
Australia vs South Africa, 7th Match, Group B at Rawalpindi, Champions Trophy, Feb 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match, Group B (D/N), Rawalpindi, February 25, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
Australia FlagAustralia
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AT Carey
5 M • 274 Runs • 68.5 Avg • 107.45 SR
JP Inglis
7 M • 252 Runs • 50.4 Avg • 107.69 SR
H Klaasen
4 M • 351 Runs • 87.75 Avg • 130 SR
RD Rickelton
5 M • 274 Runs • 54.8 Avg • 94.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Zampa
9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.48 Econ • 37.27 SR
AM Hardie
8 M • 7 Wkts • 5.39 Econ • 35.14 SR
L Ngidi
7 M • 9 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 34.66 SR
K Rabada
3 M • 8 Wkts • 4.91 Econ • 21.37 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS
SA
Player
Role
Steven Smith (c)
Top order Batter
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Alex Carey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Marnus Labuschagne 
Batter
Glenn Maxwell 
Batting Allrounder
Tanveer Sangha 
Bowler
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Match details
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4849
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days25 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
ICC Champions Trophy News

Loop, drift, leap: Kuldeep crafts a wristspin masterpiece

His nine overs included the full range of his skills that have made him the best at what he does

Loop, drift, leap: Kuldeep crafts a wristspin masterpiece

Pakistan slide feels like a terminal, slow decline

Hosts now find themselves in the familiar scenario of hoping for some outlandish results to go their way

Pakistan slide feels like a terminal, slow decline

Rizwan after India loss: 'We can say for now that it is over'

Pakistan captain admits the Champions Trophy's defending champions are all but out of the race, with their hopes now lying in many other results going their way

Rizwan after India loss: 'We can say for now that it is over'

Kohli and the comfort of the chase: 'It was more or less the way I play ODI cricket'

Kohli coming in with more than 200 runs still required and 45 overs to go in an ODI? You know how this goes, don't you?

Kohli and the comfort of the chase: 'It was more or less the way I play ODI cricket'

Coach Simmons asks Bangladesh's top order to step up against New Zealand

Bangladesh are waiting on the fitness of Mahmudullah, who batted in the nets in Rawalpindi

Coach Simmons asks Bangladesh's top order to step up against New Zealand
ICC Champions Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND22040.647
NZ11021.200
BAN1010-0.408
PAK2020-1.087
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA11022.140
AUS11020.475
ENG1010-0.475
AFG1010-2.140
Full Table