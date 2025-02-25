Matches (8)
Australia vs South Africa, 7th Match, Group B at Rawalpindi, Champions Trophy, Feb 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match, Group B (D/N), Rawalpindi, February 25, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
What will be the toss result?
AUS Win & Bat
SA Win & Bat
AUS Win & Bowl
SA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Australia
L
L
L
L
W
South Africa
L
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS5 M • 274 Runs • 68.5 Avg • 107.45 SR
AUS7 M • 252 Runs • 50.4 Avg • 107.69 SR
4 M • 351 Runs • 87.75 Avg • 130 SR
5 M • 274 Runs • 54.8 Avg • 94.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.48 Econ • 37.27 SR
AUS8 M • 7 Wkts • 5.39 Econ • 35.14 SR
SA7 M • 9 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 34.66 SR
3 M • 8 Wkts • 4.91 Econ • 21.37 SR
Squad
AUS
SA
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4849
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|25 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
